Kansas just elected a Democrat. His message to Washington? Be decent

Updated November 4, 2026 at 12:51 PM CST

Adam Hamilton made history by becoming the first Democrat elected to the U.S. Senate from Kansas since 1932. But the Methodist pastor says voters were looking for more than a change in party.

Speaking with NPR's Michel Martin on Morning Edition, Hamilton said rising costs, tariffs and the war in Iran helped drive his victory. He also heard something else: Americans are "sick and tired of the hyperpolarization in Washington."

Hamilton recalled meeting a Republican who said he had voted in 46 elections without ever supporting a Democrat — until Hamilton.

The voter told him Washington had become cruel and indecent.

In Greensburg, Kansas, a woman asked Hamilton to help Americans stop hating one another. She described family relationships fractured by politics.

"I really want you to help us remember that we're fellow human beings," Hamilton recalled her saying.

Hamilton, who was registered as a Republican until earlier this year, said Democrats should reach more religious voters and work across party lines.

He hopes to develop a close relationship with Kansas Republican Sen. Jerry Moran.

"I want to be his best friend in Washington," Hamilton said, describing his ambition to show that Republicans and Democrats can work together.

Listen to the full interview by clicking the blue button above.

The digital story was edited by Treye Green.

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