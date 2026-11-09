What Nvidia CEO's affair with a suspected Chinese spy means for the AI race

The head of one of the world’s biggest companies has admitted to an affair with a woman suspected of being a spy for China. Nvidia is now investigating Jensen Huang, it said Sunday, but the company’s board said it has no evidence that the CEO shared any national security or company secrets.

Huang has lobbied the American government to loosen restrictions on artificial intelligence chip exports, including a ban on sales of Nvidia’s most powerful semiconductors to China.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Ina Fried, chief technology correspondent at Axios.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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