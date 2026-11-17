Updated November 21, 2026 at 1:34 PM CST

Robert Pattinson is trading his vampire fangs and Batarangs for a new license to kill — and it comes with the keys to cinema's most iconic Aston Martin.

The British actor will be the next James Bond, Amazon MGM Studios announced Monday. In a press release from the studio, Pattinson calls his new role "the honor of a lifetime." The announcement caused significant buzz online as franchise fans discussed their takes on Pattinson's appointment. The new film is expected to enter production in 2027 and is eyeing a 2028 release.

Pattinson is no stranger to leading a Hollywood blockbuster franchise. He's best known for his lead roles in the Twilight saga, The Batman and, most recently, The Odyssey. He's appeared on screen consistently since 2004, but critics still wonder if he's up for the challenge of portraying Agent 007.

Dr. Lisa Funnell, better known as "Dr. 007," is a James Bond specialist and award-winning author with a doctorate in film studies. She gave Morning Edition her diagnosis on the long-awaited casting. So grab a martini — shaken, not stirred — and keep reading below for Funnell's takeaways on Pattinson's new gig and the history of the 007 franchise.

Chasing Agent 007

Rumors about who would take over the franchise have been swirling since the release of No Time to Die in 2021.

Pattinson wasn't the only name on the casting hit list. Producers considered several other actors for the part, including Josh O'Connor, Callum Turner and Jack Lowden. Variety reported that Pattinson was a late contender in the race for 007, and he auditioned for the role as recently as early November.

Funnell said she views casting through a cultural lens, observing broader cultural trends and audience reactions in forming her opinions.

"I think he's an interesting choice in the fact that he has a wide range of roles in his repertoire," Funnel told NPR's Steve Inskeep. "He's somebody who has the chops to be able to take this role in different directions."

This isn't the first time the role has switched well-suited hands. Since the franchise debuted with Dr. No in 1962, six actors have portrayed James Bond under Eon Productions, alongside one outside film portrayal—making Pattinson the eighth Agent 007.

The name's Bond. James Bond.

James Bond's character was created by author Ian Fleming in his 1953 novel, Casino Royale. The character was dangerous, glamorous and offered readers worldwide a thrilling glimpse into the life of a cosmopolitan British secret agent.

The secret agent is an operative in MI6's 00 Section, granting him a "license to kill" if he can't capture his target.

Bond was first brought to the big screen by Eon Productions in 1962. Dr. No kicked off the series starring Sean Connery as James Bond. Connery appeared in six 007 films following the first release and is considered the template for future Bond actors.

Connery starred in several of the highest-rated films in the franchise, including Goldfinger and From Russia with Love.

Following Connery's performances, David Niven and George Lazenby each starred in a 007 film in the 1960s before Roger Moore took over the franchise as James Bond for twelve years beginning in 1973.

Alberto Pezzali/Getty Images / Getty Images Europe UK newspaper front pages display headline that Robert Pattinson will play James Bond.

Timothy Dalton played the secret agent in two films in the 1980s and was replaced by Pierce Brosnan, another favorite Bond, who starred in four films beginning in 1995. For millennials, Brosnan is the archetypal James Bond character whose charm and wit is praised in Golden Eye.

Most recently, Daniel Craig portrayed the character, starring in five films beginning with Casino Royale in 2006. He is said to have reinvented the franchise entirely. The latest Bond movie, No Time to Die released in 2021, was Craig's final outing as 007.

Over six decades James Bond starred in 27 films, traveled across the globe and defeated international syndicates, ruthless tycoons and dark mirrors of Agent 007 himself.

Batman vs. Bond

Pattinson's era as James Bond is just beginning, and he'll star in Director Denis Villeneuve's contribution to the franchise in the upcoming release. Despite the actor's experience playing broody and high-class characters, some critics worry he may be too closely tied to his past roles.

"Someone like Henry Cavill was seen as somebody who was too popular or too associated with Superman to be James Bond," Funnell said.

Pattinson portrayed another solo agent dressed in black as Batman in the 2022 film The Batman. His portrayal of Bruce Wayne earned an 85% on Rotten Tomatoes and aligned him with several iconic stars who also portrayed the DC Comics superhero — including Christian Bale and Michael Keaton.

He also famously played Edward Cullen, a broody, chivalrous teen vampire in three Twilight films in the early 2000s.

Despite his past roles, Funnell said his history shows he has the chops to man the helm of a blockbuster franchise.

"He can really handle the scrutiny and the stress that comes with playing James Bond," Funnell said. "So I think that he's got the shoulders to really hold this position down."

The start of a new era

Agent 007 has weathered more reinventions than almost any franchise in cinema history—and Pattinson is simply the latest evolution.

"This new era has to do with their new producers. There's Amazon who's involved. And they're picking somebody with a larger track record and with ready-made fanbases to lead this franchise," Funnell said.

More than 60 years ago, James Bond became one of the world's favorite secret agents, and the production team expects Pattinson to keep this momentum going.

"[Pattinson] has the timeless soul of 007 and brings a spirit that is completely new. I cannot wait to begin," Villeneuve said in a statement .

Before production begins, Pattinson is also scheduled to appear in Dune: Part Three and The Take.

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