If you were listening to this, you'd hear what isn't pictured: the whoops and wails of children playing on the swings and slides behind me, all under the watchful eye of Käthe Kollwitz cast in bronze. The German expressionist lived just off this square in Berlin — named after her, Kollwitzplatz — and, at the turn of the 20th century, her children probably played here, too.

In the wake of World War I, Kollwitz's lithographs, woodcuts and sculptures fixated on the suffering and futility of war. They depict undernourished, wide-eyed children in the protective arms of mothers whose anguish is etched into their faces. Her statue, The Grieving Parents, stands in Belgium where her son Peter died at the front, aged 18.

As I turn my back briefly on the playground and aim my camera at Kollwitz, a boy jumps into the shot, up onto the statue's plinth. Playing hide and seek, he conceals himself behind Kollwitz. His friend finds him quickly and the two boys chase each other around the statue, inadvertently embracing Kollwitz like she does her own boys in her lithograph renderings.

The Kollwitz statue's presence is calm. She sits, charcoal in hand, poised to draw the happy hubbub of children growing up in a city that is safe. But with wars not so far away and Germany bringing back military service for a new generation, I feel a sudden urge to wrap my arms around my own child, just as Kollwitz did.

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