This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Alzo Slade, Not My Job guest William Jackson Harper and panelists Tom Bodett, Luke Burbank, and Tig Notaro. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Alzo This Time

Things Fall Apart; The GTA Flu; Edward Gets His License To Kill

Panel Questions

More Than Man's Best Friend

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about Shaquille O'Neal, only one of which is true

Not My Job: Emmy and Tony-nominee William Jackson Harper talks turtlenecks and screaming for Grand Theft Auto

Peter talks to William Jackson Harper, one of the stars of the new series "American Hostage." William plays our game called, "American Hostage…meet American Hostess." Three questions about famous hostesses and socialites.

Panel Questions

No More Happy Honda Days or Toyotathons?; The Bible Bachelor

Limericks

Alzo Slade reads three news-related limericks: Dirty Old Faithful; An American Icon With A Secret; A Woman of Distinction

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, what will Robert Pattinson's first mission as James Bond be?



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