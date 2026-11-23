Gary Shteyngart is an acclaimed writer of novels, the TV show “Succession,” and articles for The New Yorker, The Atlantic and The New York Times.

His new book, “The Sensualist: Adventures in Pure Pleasure,” is a collection of magazine articles centered on the pursuit of pleasure and the challenges of finding enjoyment in life.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Shteyngart about the book.

Book excerpt: ‘The Sensualist’

By Gary Shteyngart

My name is Gary and I am the Sensualist.

I am fifty-three years old. This is my eighth book. I have a wife, a twelve-year-old son, and a nine-month-old dachshund. I divide my time almost equally between a dowdy Manhattan neighborhood, which I secretly enjoy, and the real fountainhead of my pleasure, the summer lushness of the country about a hundred miles north of the city, which is where I type these words as my dachshund gently bites me. I am alive.

That I am alive is wonderful and a little bit incredible. In the past five years, three of my close friends, all in their fifties, all living in the same small upstate town I call home for half the year, all people who lived by the same codes of pleasure and love to which this book is dedicated, died. They left behind one dear girl, many great novels, and dozens of heartbroken friends. They also left behind memories of pleasure taken around our town and around the world. They left behind photographs of themselves oozing with style, dressed for the evening, a drink lifted to the lips about to be sipped.

When I was growing up in my twenties and thirties, I lived life so ferociously that I did not plan for marriage, fatherhood, or even dachshund ownership. I lived on rowdy rooftops, within the disassociation of K-holes, at an Irish bar where regulars regularly tipped over and smashed their heads into the cheap linoleum. Within these rooftops, drug binges, and bars, I shouted that I would die in my fifties. Before my fifties! Maybe right after passing forty. I was a Russian-born male who drank and ate half a stick of butter for breakfast; my very obsolescence was guaranteed.

And yet here I am, speaking to you through the page. Haunted by the fact that so many of my contemporaries cannot do the same; feeling, of course, the guilt of survivorship, even as I wonder how long I still have left. Doctors have raised concerns about me. There are now no fewer than four pill bottles on my shelves, for cholesterol, for blood pressure, for blood sugar, and, most tragic, to soothe the pain for an ailment I will get to later, a horrible unnecessary childhood operation that, along with an equally shitty childhood, led to my heedless love affair, my amour fou, with pleasure.

So, alive but medicated, chastened to drink no more than fourteen drinks a week, looking sideways at Roman pasta with guanciale and then giving in anyway, allowing pleasure to flood in from the feel of the morning dew gathering on the grass and sumac that encroaches on my house, the short bemusing barks of a dog shaped like a sausage, and the philosophical musing of a twelve-year-old either blessed or cursed to have grown up across the table from me.

But the world in which he is growing up and the one in which I approach my dotage is becoming, day by day, an insult to everything I believe in. I know what you’re thinking. A middle-aged man complains about the world. But it is not the young people with whom I take issue. They are as curious and innocent as ever, though cornered by algorithms and tortured by the need to succeed exponentially in a hotter, crueler world. My generation, give or take a decade, has led us to this hell. And to find a way out of it, or at least the ninth circle of it, I will don a silky new uniform as I brush the guanciale bits out of my mustache and feed them to the wiener eying me from his lowly height. I will create for myself a new identity—that of the Sensualist!

What is the world I speak of? You know it well, but let me tell you in my way.

In the world you and I are forced to inhabit, billionaires have taken over our planet and wish to impose their joyless lives on the rest of us. One of the pleasures of the authoritarian lies in denying pleasure to others. So, we must eat tasteless crap. We must produce children by the dozen to feed the machine. We must wear hoodies that from a certain angle give us the appearance of monks. We must become monks. Young men in Silicon Valley are forgoing most pleasures as they try to “optimize” themselves into task-completing cyborgs. The chef of one of New York’s foremost (and most expensive) restaurants says her clientele is composed of mindless hedge funders who chomp through her creative cuisine without so much as a smile. Meanwhile, doctors and killjoy pundits announce that anything but complete sobriety is bound to send us to the grave, and every day a new enemy is found on the plate or in the glass. But what the oligarchs and their minions hate most of all is friendship, because they have never successfully made a friend, because friendship is the true lubricant of pleasure and, worrying enough for our overlords, a chance for mutual action, for wine-soaked rebellion.

To all this, the Sensualist says, “No!” There is beauty and wonder and deep thrilling sensuous pleasure all around us, much of it free. In this book, the Sensualist traces his evolution from a child growing up on Soviet and then American government cheese, to discovering his first taste of garlic at a Spanish restaurant in high school, to travels around the world as a contributing editor at Travel + Leisure in his early thirties, to a love of bracing martinis, cuddly giant rodents, and watches and suits made not by industrial robots but by real and fascinating people.

Love is the bull’s-eye of the Sensualist’s life. He loves his friends, his son, his wife, his life. He forgoes the speediness and relative health benefits of a bicycle for a walking stick and good shoes. He walks and walks and walks, past turkey vultures in the country eying his very mortal frame and porky Filipino lechon joints in the city that threaten his mortality even more. He finds love in every sagging edifice he sees in the cities he visits in travels to six continents, in every kind of marmot he encounters in the wild. And that sensuality is the bulwark against the horrible things in life—the early death of friends, the collapse of the country to which he emigrated and which he learned to love despite the difficult early years of arrival, and the botched circumcision that nearly destroyed his life. A child of two failed superpowers, the Sensualist knows to treasure what is around him, because he knows how easily beauty can be erased by ugly people. He demands pleasure above greed, love above recognition. He has spent time with the billionaires and centimillionaires in New York and knows just how incomplete their lives are. The rich are every bit as boring as the means by which they earned their money. Of the people who wish to live like him, the Sensualist demands a noncompete clause. Compete only when absolutely necessary, and never with yourself. Never strive to be richer than upper middle class. Unbound ambition eats away at pleasure, so remind yourself to touch and feel and marvel and want. If all the pleasure that comes your way is by means of accumulation or a desperate desire for recognition, stop.

Excerpted with permission from Penguin Random House.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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