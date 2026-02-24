Discover Nature: MDC Rabbit Hunt

This week on Discover Nature, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites young adults ages 18-34 to participate in a free mentored rabbit hunt at Prairie Fork Conservation Area (CA) on Jan. 31 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. The hunters will learn about hunting safety, regulations, rabbit biology, management practices, hunting dogs, and hunting tactics before having the opportunity to participate in a hunt of their own.

“Missouri has a proud history of quality rabbit hunting,” said MDC Conservation Educator Ethan Regan. “We are excited to offer this opportunity to young adults who want to try rabbit hunting for the first time and to those who might not otherwise have the opportunity.”

Space for this event is limited, and participants must register online at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oJj. Questions about this event can be sent to MDC Conservation Educator Ethan Regan at ethan.regan@mdc.mo.gov or at (573) 522-4115, ext. 2866. Prairie Fork CA is at 4502 Highway D in Williamsburg.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.