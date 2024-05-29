© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
MU researchers find COVID-19 can cause permanent eye damage

KBIA | By Rebecca Smith
Published May 29, 2024 at 6:21 AM CDT
University of Missouri School of Medicine Department of Child Health Researcher Pawan Singh, PhD, has received a National Intestates of Health Grant. Singh is researching how the Zika virus can cause glaucoma in unborn babies when mother is infected.
Justin Kelley
/
MU Health Care
University of Missouri School of Medicine Department of Child Health Researcher Pawan Singh, PhD, has received a National Intestates of Health Grant. Singh is researching how the Zika virus can cause glaucoma in unborn babies when mother is infected.

Researchers at the University of Missouri recently published a study showing that COVID-19 can cause long term damage to the eye if left untreated.

Dr. Pawan Singh, a professor at the University of Missouri School of Medicine, studies ocular infectious diseases. His team recently published “SARS-CoV-2 infects cells lining the blood-retinal barrier and induces a hyperinflammatory immune response in the retina via systemic exposure.”

They found that while COVID-19 cannot be contracted through the mucosal membrane of the eye, a COVID infection can cause damage to the eye — things like retinal lesions, microaneurysms in the eye and retinal atrophy.

“After this study, we can say the virus can reach to the eye, can cause damage to the eye,” Dr. Singh said. “Now, we have to focus on what will be the long term consequences.”

Dr. Singh added this damage is inside the eye and would require an examination from a doctor to diagnose.

He recommends patients stay vigilant about regular eye exams and call their doctor immediately if they notice any changes in vision or pain in the ocular region.

“If we have been diagnosed for COVID, even if you're asymptomatic, and if you're going for an eye exam, if we see any vascular changes, retinal changes — we should take them seriously,” Singh said.

He said the team’s next step is developing possible treatments for the damage COVID-19 and other infections can inflict on the eye.

General Eye Safety

Dr. Singh added that it's not just things like infections that can cause permanent damage to the eye.

He said it's important for people to protect their eyes as they head outside this summer, because prolonged and regular exposure to the sun can cause damage.

“It may not be just with the one exposure, but if you are continuously exposing your eyes to the bright light or sun, it can cause damage,” Dr. Singh said. “And that is important to protect.” 

This damage can include retinal burns (essentially a sunburn on the eye), retinal lesions and worsening eyesight over time.

He said the simplest way to protect your eyes is to wear a hat and sunglasses when heading outdoors, even on cloudy days.
