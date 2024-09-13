© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
Alphabet Soup
What radical courage does it take to love in the face of hate? Through portraiture and personal narratives highlighting joy, belonging, found family and meaningful romantic and platonic relationships, KBIA’s Alphabet Soup challenges the notion that Missouri’s LGBTQ+ community is a monolith.Tucked away within the amalgamation of letters that makes up the LGBTQ+ community and the complex identities each represents is joy: rebellious, resistant, radiant. If you have a story you would like to share, visit https://tinyurl.com/LGBTQJoy or contact news@kbia.org.Created by Bailey Stover.

"This was a life that I really wanted for myself."

KBIA | By Bailey Stover,
Alex CoxNick Sheaffer
Published September 13, 2024 at 2:00 PM CDT
Kennedy Robbins sits on their bed with their cat, Lilith, on Thursday, March 14, 2024, at their home in Columbia. After ending their relationship with their high school boyfriend, Kennedy began exploring their gender and sexuality. They soon realized they are a genderqueer lesbian. “It’s so funny looking back and going, ‘Oh, oh you poor thing. I would be laying in bed dreaming of a life of like, ‘Oh, I really wish I could grow old with a woman and be married to a woman, and that would be my life.’ But like, ‘Oh, I guess I’ve found my life partner, and I’m just here now, so I’ve just got to live this life of heteronormativity,” Robbins, who is now in a relationship with a woman, said. “I’ve noticed a lot of just being around her and having these moments of, ‘Oh my God. You’re a real person. Like, you’re here right now. I’m living this life. I’m sitting next to you in this bed, and you’re actually real. That’s crazy because I didn’t think that would be possible for me at a certain point. But I get queer joy when I’m with my partner and just doing mundane little things with them that I didn’t think I’d be able to do before.”
Bailey Stover/KBIA
Kennedy Robbins lives in Columbia and came out as a genderqueer lesbian after ending their relationship with their high school boyfriend. They spoke about realizing that they could live as their authentic self and have a happy life. 

Alphabet Soup shares LGBTQ+ Missourians’ stories through portraiture and personal narratives.

Kennedy Robbins: So, I identified as bisexual for a while – it was kind of just like on the backburner though – it wasn't something that I was kind of just like, out and like proud about.

And then I got into a relationship with a man when I was 16, and we dated for about four years, and as the relationship started going on, it just – my attraction towards women kind of started become something that like I couldn't ignore.

And it just kind of kept, like, kind of growing like larger and larger in the background, I just kind of was like, “Man, I really feel like I've like missed out on this life.”

You know, like it felt like, “Oh, this was a life that I really wanted for myself that, like, I won't be able to have.”

A card reading “I love you just the gay you are,” sits on Kennedy Robbins’ desk on Thursday, March 14, 2024, at her home in Columbia. “I was really nervous about coming out to my parents, especially my dad. I wasn’t sure how they’d react or if they’d accept it,” Robbins said. “Now, that card is my reminder that I’m loved by my parents no matter what. I don’t have to be afraid to be myself. He got me that card completely unprompted for Valentine’s Day and will often grab pride-related items or tell me about different pride-related things he sees while he’s out. It’s really nice to be supported by my dad in that way. I know not everybody is as lucky as I am to have that.”
Bailey Stover/KBIA
And then it was one day woke up and I was like, “Whoa, I have agency in my own life, and I can make decisions that can, like, lead me towards things that I want for myself.”

And so, I ended that relationship and I came out as a lesbian, and that was about a year and a half ago.

I don't know if you've heard of the Lesbian Masterdoc, but I – it has its issues, but it was a very helpful tool for me.

And it's just, like, a list of a bunch of reflective questions to help – what's the word? Compulsory heterosexuality? Comp het and just how that sort of has an effect on your life.

And seeing some of those questions or just being like, “Whoa, okay,” like, “that makes a lot more sense.”

Especially because a lot of the way that, like, straight women talk about their partners – they don't always like their partners, or they're like, you know, talking about situations of, like, not really enjoying sex and not really enjoying this or just like complaining.

And I'm like, “Oh, so like this, you know, this is normal, like, we all feel this way – like, we're all kind of, like, whatever – reflecting back on things,” I guess?

Laughter

It's so funny looking back and being like, “Oh, you poor thing.”

"I get queer joy when I'm with my partner and just just doing mundane little things with them."
Kennedy Robbins

Like, I would be laying in bed – just dreaming of a life of like, “Oh, I really wish I could just like grow old with a woman and just like be married to a woman and like, that would be my life.”

But, like, “Oh, I guess I've just I found my life partner, and I'm just, I'm here now, and so, I've just got to live this life of heteronormativity.”

Laughter

I've been lucky because I've been able to experience a lot of that recently. I’m seeing someone – I'm actually gonna ask you to my girlfriend on Monday.

I've noticed a lot of just being around her and just kind of like having these moments of, “Oh my god,” like, “you're a real person,” like, “you're actually, you're here right now. I'm living this life. I'm sitting next to you in this bed and like you're actually real.”

That's like crazy because I didn't think that would be possible for me at the certain point.

But it's just, like, I get queer joy when I'm with my partner and just just doing mundane little things with them that I thought I wouldn't be able to, like, do before.

I experience it with my friends who are like – at least my friends in Columbia. They're all also queer and we just like are all like being queer together and just doing queer things and watching queer shows, listening to queer music and just doing all this stuff.

And it's just it's so wonderful and comforting and freeing.

Kennedy Robbins adjusts their lesbian pride flag sock on Thursday, March 14, 2024, at their home in Columbia. “I love women. I love women so much. Like, it's absurd how much I love women, and I want that to be known,” Robbins said. “Like, the history of everything that's associated with the word lesbian. I know some people don't like that word. It’s used for a lot of things like, you know, porn categories, and this, this and that and all the different stigmatism that's associated with it. And, growing up, I thought lesbian was a dirty word because of how people treated the word. It seems like it's a dirty word. But, that's one of the reasons why I like it so much: because I get to reclaim it. It's not this awful, dirty thing. It's really beautiful. And I want to honor those who have fought hard, have used these labels and fought hard to get us where we’re at today.”
Bailey Stover/KBIA
Kennedy Robbins adjusts their lesbian pride flag sock on Thursday, March 14, 2024, at their home in Columbia. “I love women. I love women so much. Like, it's absurd how much I love women, and I want that to be known,” Robbins said. “Like, the history of everything that's associated with the word lesbian. I know some people don't like that word. It’s used for a lot of things like, you know, porn categories, and this, this and that and all the different stigmatism that's associated with it. And, growing up, I thought lesbian was a dirty word because of how people treated the word. It seems like it's a dirty word. But, that's one of the reasons why I like it so much: because I get to reclaim it. It's not this awful, dirty thing. It's really beautiful. And I want to honor those who have fought hard, have used these labels and fought hard to get us where we’re at today.”
Bailey Stover
Bailey Stover is a multimedia journalist who graduated in May 2024. She is the creator and voice of "Alphabet Soup," which runs weekly on KBIA.
Alex Cox
Alex Cox is a Junior in the Missouri School of Journalism. They're a reporter and producer for KBIA.
Nick Sheaffer
Nick Sheaffer is the photo editor for KBIA's Alphabet Soup. He graduated with a Bachelor's in Journalism from the University of Missouri in May 2024.
