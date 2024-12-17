Doctor advises COVID booster before holiday gatherings

Getting the COVID-19 vaccine prior to family gathering this holiday season is the best way to keep each other safe. That’s according to Dr. Robin Blount, the chief medical officer at Boone Health.

Dr. Blount said that the natural immunity from a COVID infection begins to wane within months.

So, she recommends getting the COVID-19 booster three months after an infection to maximize hybrid immunity, which is the combination of post-infection and vaccine-derived immunity.

“You will lose that immunity you had from the disease, so going ahead and getting your vaccine a few months later will help extend that immunity out for a significantly longer period of time,” Dr. Blount said.

Dr. Blount said this protection is especially important as people get together over the holiday and may have family members who are more at risk from COVID-19 complications.

"If you have what you think is a cold, it could be COVID, and you may not be very sick," Dr. Blount said. "But you could be giving it to grandma or somebody else that, you know, maybe is on cancer treatment or whatever.