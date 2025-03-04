House bill banning state funding for DEI moves to the Senate

A House bill seeking to prohibit state funds from going to any diversity, equity and inclusion programs or initiatives was heard by a Senate committee Monday.

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Ben Baker (R-Neosho), contends research shows DEI initiatives that have the goal of harmony actually create divisiveness.

"The bottom line is we as a state should not be allowing propaganda to creep into the workplace that pushes preferential and unfair treatment of our state workers," Baker said.

He added that although Governor Mike Kehoe recently issued an executive order using similar language, Kehoe has reiterated that the state also needs a law.

Kehoe's order says no state funds should go specifically to 'Executive agencies' with DEI initiatives. Baker's bill includes no such language, allowing for a broader interpretation. Baker said he hopes to include an amendment to the bill that could protect minority and woman-owned businesses.

McClain Bryant Macklin represented the Health Forward Foundation at the hearing and testified against the bill. Her organization advocates for health initiatives in communities with systemic barriers to care, such as racism or poverty.

Some programs it supports are workforce programs that bring more nurses, doctors and staff to hospitals in under-resourced areas. These programs could be impacted if the bill is passed, though she says they can often reduce costs for the government.

"The person receiving the care, either having grown up in a rural area or an urban area or what have you, that person on the receiving end is more likely to adhere to the care plan, and as a result, costs are often reduced," Macklin said.

Macklin said her organization commissioned a report that found the state would lose 2.6 billion dollars in economic activity by 2030 if DEI programs are cut.

Mary Byrne testified in favor of the bill, focusing primarily on education. Byrne is a longtime educator and conservative activist. She claimed at the hearing that the Civil Rights Act applies to all races, including white people.

"All means all, including whites," Byrne said.

She says “colorblind standards” allow people to respect the dignity of all people looking to get an education.

Senator Patty Lewis (D-Kansas City) questioned Byrne’s testimony.

"I wish it was ‘all means all,’ but that’s not what we hear," Lewis said. "I think what we hear often times in bills is that all means all, if you’re white."

The bill was previously passed in the House and is now subject to a vote in the Senate.