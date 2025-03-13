One year after Mizzou student's death, Nashville focuses on SEC tourney safety

The SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament kicked off Wednesday night in Nashville, and city officials announced they've implemented safety protocols following the death of University of Missouri student Riley Strain nearly one year ago.

On March 22, 2024, the body of MU student Riley Strain was recovered from Nashville’s Cumberland River. His death was ruled an accidental drowning that occurred as the result of alcohol intoxication. Nearly a year later, Mizzou fans from across the country are in Nashville to watch the Tigers play - but the city hasn’t forgotten Strain.

Shortly after Strain's body was recovered, city officials completed a riverfront safety review with recommended improvements to be made along it.

In September of 2024, temporary fencing was completed along the river's edge where Strain fell, and Nashville mayor Freddie O'Connell later proposed $1.5 million in funding to build permanent fencing along the river's edge. Nashville's Metro Council approved the funding in December to be used for fencing and lighting.

The city also formed collaborations with groups including Red Frogs USA - a non-profit started in Australia in 1997 that focuses on harm minimization in alcohol-fueled environments.

“We charge phones, we do cups of water, we're walking people home. And really what we say is that we try to be the fence at the top of the cliff, not the ambulance at the bottom," said Dan Terry, Red Frogs USA's national director.

Terry said Red Frogs has worked informally in Nashville since 2021, primarily teaming with universities and other social groups. But its leaders formed an official collaboration with the city and its downtown district around the time of Strain’s death last year.

“We say that one tragedy is one too many. And so we have done everything that we can, working together with the downtown leadership to be able to increase the services of what we can offer," Terry said.

Terry said the city doesn't pay Red Frogs, but is in collaboration with the organization to provide services in the packed downtown district and during large events. Red Frogs USA is a volunteer-based organization that relies heavily on donations to provide services.

Terry said they've set up a Friday night "chill zone" with phone charging, water stations, and more. Terry said Red Frogs volunteers will also be downtown throughout the tournament to offer water, free phone charging, walks home and more - as well as their signature Red Frogs candy.

Spokespeople for the University of Missouri say they’re not involved in the safety projects implemented in Nashville, but encouraged people to be aware and pay attention to campus safety alerts.