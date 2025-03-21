© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Alphabet Soup
What radical courage does it take to love in the face of hate? Through portraiture and personal narratives highlighting joy, belonging, found family and meaningful romantic and platonic relationships, KBIA’s Alphabet Soup challenges the notion that Missouri’s LGBTQ+ community is a monolith.Tucked away within the amalgamation of letters that makes up the LGBTQ+ community and the complex identities each represents is joy: rebellious, resistant, radiant. If you have a story you would like to share, visit https://tinyurl.com/LGBTQJoy or contact news@kbia.org.Created by Bailey Stover.

Sherrill: "Fantasy is really a place where the things that make you unique are celebrated."

KBIA | By Reporter & Photographer: Bailey Stover, Producer: Rebecca Smith, Photo Editor: Nick Sheaffer
Published March 21, 2025 at 2:00 PM CDT
Sherrill sits in their kitchen near a shelf of their Dungeons & Dragons and tabletop games on Sunday, April 7, 2024, at their apartment in Columbia. “I would like to tell my D&D group that, ‘I would not be here at all if I didn't have people like you in my life.’ It’s sad, and it's true. And I can say that to a few people, because I've gone through the wringer. And it's not an uncommon feeling. If I weren't here, there's a lot of people I could tell that, ‘The reason I'm not here anymore is because of you.’ But I'm not saying that. I’m saying, ‘The reason I'm here is because of you. And it's sad that you're the exceptions in this world, but it's happy that you are. So thank you so much, and know that I don't take that for granted. Not a single day,’” Sherrill said. “Find that group that will help you explore who you are and will accept you, no matter who you are. Because you really need people who are going to be accepting and a positive influence on your life. It is so good for you, so good for you.”
Bailey Stover/KBIA
Sherrill is a bisexual, nonbinary Missourian in their mid-20s who describes themself as an “avid geek.”

They’ve been playing Dungeons & Dragons for years and spoke about how the fantasy tabletop role-playing game helped them find acceptance and a truer understanding of themself.

Alphabet Soup shares LGBTQ+ Missourians’ stories through portraiture and personal narratives.

Sherrill: I've always been dissatisfied with being a man, with masculinity, with the traits ascribed to it, but I've felt like there's nothing I can really do about it.

And I didn't really identify as not being a man until I was really started to be exposed to it at college, and suddenly people are asking me what my pronouns are when they meet me, and that's a whole new thing that I've never experienced before.

Then I joined this Dungeons and Dragons group where there's a transgender girl and two non-binary people, and like, we're having conversations about this stuff, and I'm like, “Oh, yeah, maybe I don't have to be a man. Maybe I can just be a person.”

And honestly, that's so recently, I'm still figuring stuff out about what that means for me.

I have a wonderful story about the first community of people that I could really be myself with was a Dungeons & Dragons group I was in in high school.

At this time, I've been a DM [Dungeon Master] for four years and I was a player for a group, and when you're a DM, you are all the NPCs [non-player character], and that means that you play female characters, male characters, characters of different races, characters that are uneducated dragons. You play everything.

Sherrill holds a necklace containing a full set of game dice, which was a gift from one of their friends who is also part of the LGBTQ+ community and a fellow Dungeons & Dragons player, on Sunday, April 7, 2024, at their apartment in Columbia. “They got me this for my birthday because I've mentioned before how I always like to have dice on my person. I like to make decisions with dice. I chose which college I would go to by narrowing it down to two options and flipping a coin. I chose which major I'd have on a d6. Don't tell my professor this—I skipped a class because I rolled a natural one in the morning just the other day. I like to make decisions with dice. And I like to always have dice with me,” Sherrill said. “And when they heard that, they thought this was the perfect birthday gift. And it really was. I almost never take it off. I love this so much. It just really shows someone understood you so much. They know exactly what would be perfect for you a lot better than I did. They understood me as a person, and that is so, so meaningful.”
Bailey Stover/KBIA
 So, when I go to play a PC – I mean, I haven't really questioned my gender at this point – but I didn't see anything wrong about playing a female character. She was a centaur. Her name was Priscilla Augustus.

But there was another person at this table who was a trans girl who had not come out openly about that yet.

They were playing a male character, and they were still presenting as male, and then when that character died in the campaign – very sad – they rolled up a new character, and that was a female character.

And then they come up to me, and they said seeing me – a macho man, which I think is just the beard – seeing a macho man play a really feminine female character has really inspired them to play a character that they actually identify with, and like people wouldn't think that they're weird for it.

And I was so so moved by that that I've rarely played male characters since.

But it's also really shown, to me, that fantasy is really a place where the things that make you unique are celebrated and where you can, just for a while, you can be someone you are, and people will accept it in this world we made up.

No one's going to be mad about you being a woman for just a little bit once a week on Saturdays.

