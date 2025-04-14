© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Alphabet Soup
What radical courage does it take to love in the face of hate? Through portraiture and personal narratives highlighting joy, belonging, found family and meaningful romantic and platonic relationships, KBIA’s Alphabet Soup challenges the notion that Missouri’s LGBTQ+ community is a monolith.Tucked away within the amalgamation of letters that makes up the LGBTQ+ community and the complex identities each represents is joy: rebellious, resistant, radiant. If you have a story you would like to share, visit https://tinyurl.com/LGBTQJoy or contact news@kbia.org.Created by Bailey Stover.

Travis Griffin & Jeff Terry: "You showed me what love really was, how unconditional love works."

KBIA | By Reporter & Photographer: Bailey Stover, Producer: Rebecca Smith, Photo Editor: Nick Sheaffer
Published April 11, 2025 at 2:00 PM CDT
Husbands Travis Griffin, left, and Jeffrey Terry sit in their living room with their dog on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at their home in Jefferson City, Mo. “It's hard for me to wrap my mind around, but, honestly, we really are kind of like this love story,” Terry said. “Like, something that you would read in a book or see in a movie or something, we really are kind of like this love story.” The couple first met in middle school and reconnected as adults following the 2011 Joplin tornado that destroyed much of their hometown and left 161 people dead. “I love him more today than I loved him yesterday, and more yesterday than when we first started dating. And I don't think I'll ever change,” Griffin said. “I hope when it says time to go that I go with him. I can't imagine my life without him.”
Bailey Stover/KBIA
Husbands Jeff Terry and Travis Griffin met growing up in Joplin, but didn’t reconnect – or fall in love – until after the 2011 Joplin tornado.

They spoke about some of the differences in their upbringings and about learning how to love each other during the early years of their marriage.

Alphabet Soup shares LGBTQ+ Missourians’ stories through portraiture and personal narratives.

Travis Griffin: So, his upbringing was extremely stable, you know, his parents were still married and still are. They lived in one home while he was growing up – the entire time.

Jeff Terry: They still live there. They've been there 50 years.

Travis Griffin: My parents divorced. It was a very messy divorce, you know, my mother and father remarried, so I had, you know, stepparents and things that he was never familiar with, especially being an only child.

So, it was just so different, and our lives were so different, and our approach to things were so different. I was kind of like strippers and cocaine, and he was more like Bible study, and – maybe not exactly like that.

So, I was just really uncomfortable and unsure of what love looked like, you know, I'd been in a couple relationships, but nothing that, you know, lasted longer than a tic tac.

Then I have this guy coming in – super stable, although he doesn't feel like he was stable. He was more stable than anything I had seen – extremely loving.

And I didn't necessarily realize what love languages were and how people express their love differently, you know, my folks, kind of express their love by providing or giving things.

Jeff would do small things like my laundry for me. He would mow the yard, things like – I mean, granted, I made sure that I broke machinery and tools and things like that to prevent –

Laughter

Husbands Jeff Terry and Travis Griffin, who are members of an Episcopalian church, hold hands showing their wedding bands and respective necklaces representing their faith on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at their home in Jefferson City, Mo. “There were times when I would just question whether God even existed or not because I couldn't understand my situation," Terry said. "There are times where I’ll lay down and I’ll pray and I’ll say, ‘You know, God, I believe in my heart that this is right and this is OK, but if I’m wrong, forgive me.’ I don’t have a lot of moments like that because I’m very confident that what Travis and I are doing and what we have is OK. … We love each other, and God is love.”
Bailey Stover/KBIA
Jeff Terry: Yeah, I take care of anything related to power tools –

Travis Griffin: Appliances –

Jeff Terry: And lawn equipment because we've –

Travis Griffin: We've gone through a lot of cords.

Jeff Terry: Yeah, he just doesn't do well with those kind of things.

Travis Griffin: Not at all.

Jeff Terry: But –

Travis Griffin: You showed me what love really was, and you showed me, like, how unconditional love works.

My parents, I always felt like, "I will love you if" and Jeff wasn't like that. He's like, "I'll love you no matter what. We'll work through whatever we need to work through."

Jeff Terry: We're just supposed to be together.

Travis Griffin: Well, we came to the realization nobody else likes us. So, like, we couldn't leave our marriage because we couldn't find anybody else, because nobody else liked us, and that's just kind of a joke I tell.

Laughter

Jeff Terry: Yeah, we just joke about that. We're really, basically, just two cranky old queens.

Travis Griffin: Yeah.

Jeff Terry: That nobody else –

Travis Griffin: Kinda stuck in the era of our grandparents if you see our house.

Jeff Terry: I mean, nobody else would put up with us.

Travis Griffin: They wouldn't.
Bailey Stover
Bailey Stover is a multimedia journalist who graduated in May 2024. She is the creator and voice of "Alphabet Soup," which runs weekly on KBIA.
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith is an award-winning reporter and producer for the KBIA Health & Wealth Desk. Born and raised outside of Rolla, Missouri, she has a passion for diving into often overlooked issues that affect the rural populations of her state – especially stories that broaden people’s perception of “rural” life.
Nick Sheaffer
Nick Sheaffer is the photo editor for KBIA's Alphabet Soup. He graduated with a Bachelor's in Journalism from the University of Missouri in May 2024.
