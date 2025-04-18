Local Motion hosts statewide transit summit focused on access and equity

The Moving Missouri Forward Summit wrapped up today after three days at the Broadway Hotel in Columbia.

As federal funding for transportation continues to face cuts, the event brought together advocates, policymakers, and experts from across Missouri and Arkansas to discuss the future of transportation access.

The summit was organized by Columbia-based nonprofit Local Motion and funded by the Missouri Foundation for Health.

Nearly 130 attendees participated in workshops and discussions aimed at creating more inclusive, accessible, and sustainable transportation solutions.

McKenzie Ortiz, advocacy coordinator for Local Motion, said the issue is personal for her—she doesn’t own a car or drive.

“Being able to share my story with folks who come from similar backgrounds, who maybe don't have a car or just bike everywhere—they get it,” Ortiz said. “That kind of personal connection reminded me I'm not alone in the advocacy world.”

Ortiz and other advocates now hope to take what they learned and implement it in their local communities.

Gabi Jacobs, Local Motion’s Director of Communications and Outreach and a summit co-organizer, said the event was all about connection and collaboration.

“The goal of the summit was to bring folks together and start talking about how we create inclusive, accessible, and sustainable transportation solutions.”

Jacobs said the summit successfully sparked meaningful conversations that will help guide transportation advocacy across the state.