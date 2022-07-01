Paul Pepper: Ellisa Morris, Giving Song & Annette Triplett, Local Motion, "CoMo Livable Streets"

This summer, Giving Song, LLC, is launching a ukulele band to help veterans cope with PTSD. That's just one of many programs music therapist ELLISA MORRIS tells us about in her first appearance on our show. Making her second appearance, Local Motion (formerly PedNet) chief development officer ANNETTE TRIPLETT talks about the 'CoMo Livable Streets' campaign that launched yesterday and is in need of your help! At the end of today's show, we say a fond farewell to our longtime audio engineer, Aaron Hay. (2:52) July 1, 2022