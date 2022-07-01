© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
radio_friends_1400.jpg
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Ellisa Morris, Giving Song & Annette Triplett, Local Motion, "CoMo Livable Streets"

Published July 1, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
Ellisa Morris
1 of 3  — Ellisa Morris.jpg
Ellisa Morris
Annette Triplett
2 of 3  — Annette Triplett.jpg
Annette Triplett
Aaron Hay says goodbye
3 of 3  — Aaron Hay says goodbye.jpg
Aaron Hay says goodbye

This summer, Giving Song, LLC, is launching a ukulele band to help veterans cope with PTSD. That's just one of many programs music therapist ELLISA MORRIS tells us about in her first appearance on our show. Making her second appearance, Local Motion (formerly PedNet) chief development officer ANNETTE TRIPLETT talks about the 'CoMo Livable Streets' campaign that launched yesterday and is in need of your help! At the end of today's show, we say a fond farewell to our longtime audio engineer, Aaron Hay. (2:52) July 1, 2022

Tags

September 2021-August 2022 Paul PepperRadio FriendsEllisa MorrisGiving SongAnnette TriplettLocal Motion
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
Related Content