Paul Pepper: Lawrence Simonson, Local Motion & Ron Lykins, Head Coach, Mizzou Wheelchair Basketball
1 of 2 — Lawrence Simonson.jpg
Lawrence Simonson
2 of 2 — Ron Lykins.jpg
Ron Lykins
Local Motion, formerly known as PedNet, continues to 'pave' the way towards more sustainable transportation in our community - and they practice what they preach! In fact, today's guest, LAWRENCE SIMONSON, biked to our studio. Also, meet RON LYKINS, who is now in his 40th season coaching Mizzou's wheelchair basketball team. (4:16) November 16, 2022