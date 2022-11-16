© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Lawrence Simonson, Local Motion & Ron Lykins, Head Coach, Mizzou Wheelchair Basketball

Published November 16, 2022 at 8:50 AM CST
Lawrence Simonson
Lawrence Simonson
Ron Lykins
Ron Lykins

Local Motion, formerly known as PedNet, continues to 'pave' the way towards more sustainable transportation in our community - and they practice what they preach! In fact, today's guest, LAWRENCE SIMONSON, biked to our studio. Also, meet RON LYKINS, who is now in his 40th season coaching Mizzou's wheelchair basketball team. (4:16) November 16, 2022

September 2022-August 2023 Radio FriendsPaul PepperLawrence SimonsonLocal MotionRon LykinsMizzou Wheelchair Basketball
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
