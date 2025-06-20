David Hall: "Almost every time that I've been at the Capitol, I've had a crown on my head, representing... the drag community of Missouri."

David Hall is a bisexual man who performs as drag queen of color, Kaycee Adams. He spoke about the importance of showing up and speaking out for himself and his fellow LGBTQ+ community members.

Alphabet Soup shares LGBTQ+ Missourians’ stories through portraiture and personal narratives.

David Hall: Doing drag was just another art expression for me, and then I saw pageant queens, and I was like, “Oh, I don't think I'm gonna do that” because I'm an extremely competitive person, and I have talked with Trent with this so many times, like, I just remember me driving around and saying, “If I go compete, I wanna win.”

And hopped into pageantry– lost three times in a row, like, I lost the first one. I was like, “Okay, fine, I'll do one that's like a month later.” Did that one – lost that one? I was like, “Oh, it's fine. I was like, I wanna win. so let me hop back into another one.” Lost that one – even worse.

It's like from August to January of me just like pushing myself, losing, pushing myself, losing, pushing myself, losing.

On my fourth try, I qualified, and I won my first title, and I was like, “Well, I like this. I like winning.”

Being able to hold – have a crown on my head while I've had to talk against drag bans because – especially in Columbia, back in ‘23 I was Miss Gay City of Columbia, America, and that's when we had the diversity breakfast that then caused the state outrage moving up to national.

Then, within that week of it being, like, an emergency hearing on drag bans in Missouri,

I was like, I either can hide, I can sit there and continue to go through Twitter and read the horrible comments that people are saying about me, or I can go up and fight against it.

And I wore the exact same thing I wore at the breakfast to the Capitol. Waited almost 10 hours before I got to speak. I think I got there at 3, and I didn't speak until 1:30 in the morning.

But I was like, someone has to be a voice, and I'm willing to be that person, to be that voice for the community.

Almost every time that I've been at the Capitol, I've had a crown on my head and representing – not only just like city of Columbia or Kansas City – I've represented the drag community of Missouri.

It's been an honor to be able to be that voice and to continue doing drag. It's like, I still want to be that voice for people and be like, “Hey, look at her. She's gorgeous, she's talented. She also knows how to talk and knows how to call out bullshit when she sees it.”

I strive to bring diversity, equity and inclusion in everything that I do, which, even right now, just those words are trigger words to a certain side of politics.

And I talked with my mom about it growing up, and she said, “Well, if you don't see the representation, be the representation.”

And being able to do that just in drag, out of drag – to be in positions that are traditionally held by white people, even straight people. Just to be like, “Nope, let me change the game” makes me happy with where I'm going.