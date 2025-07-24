© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Food insecurity is increasing in Missouri

KBIA | By Abrah Taggart
Published July 24, 2025 at 5:10 PM CDT
The Food Bank Market in Columbia offers Boone County residents a more typical grocery shopping-like experience while receiving food assistance.
Rebecca Smith
/
KBIA
The Food Bank Market in Columbia offers Boone County residents a more typical grocery shopping-like experience while receiving food assistance.

Food insecurity is on the rise in Missouri and Boone County. That’s according to the Missouri Hunger Atlas, a project at the University of Missouri that tracks hunger in the state.

“In Boone County, the rate of food insecurity was as high as 15.5 percent in 2019 and then it dipped to eleven percent in our 2023 edition, and now it is up to 15.2 percent for our 2025 edition,” said co-author of the Missouri Hunger Atlas Bill McKelvey. “It very closely matches the trend in Missouri.”

One of the main factors for the trend is the increase in food prices.

“Research has shown that in 2020, rates of food insecurity actually remained sort of stable and they didn’t go up or down that much, said McKelvey. “That was in part due to a number of the pandemic era programs that expanded SNAP benefits for people.”

The people receiving stimulus checks began to offset negative economic effects. When these programs concluded in 2021, the rates for food insecurity began to climb once again.

Another factor is the inability to travel to a grocery store. This is typically worse in rural areas with limited options for food.

“In Boone County, we are fortunate to have a number of emergency or charitable food providers or food pantries, so compared to other counties in the state, it’s often easier for folks who are struggling to get to one of those charities,” McKelvey said.

McKelvey also credits Boone County for providing helpful resources for applying to programs designed to alleviate food insecurities, like SNAP and WIC.
