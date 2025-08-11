Kat & Aly Wright: "Let's have this gender crisis together."

Kat and Aly Wright are a queer married couple in Columbia. Kat is queer and nonbinary, and Aly is a bisexual transgender woman.

They spoke about their different – yet overlapping – journeys with gender and how they’ve supported each other along the way.

Alphabet Soup shares LGBTQ+ Missourians’ stories through portraiture and personal narratives.

Aly Wright: I Have a distinct memory from when I was maybe three years old, carrying around a stuffed animal, and I remember telling my parents, “I'm his mommy,” and being corrected, “Um, well, no, you would be daddy,” and that just sat very wrong with me, but experiences like that were what shaped the world around me.

And so, the first real trans person that I saw in media who was being respected was Lana Wachowski. She had just come out, and she was on TV and was introducing Cloud Atlas and everybody treated her with respect. She was gorgeous. She was amazing.

And so, it was the very first time that I saw anybody at all that could possibly have been a role model for me. And instantly, this dam burst – this just wash of feelings hit me, and I knew right then and there that if she could do it, I needed to try.

Kat Wright: After Allie and I started dating, she was the first person who was close to me who really dug in when I was like, “Haha, not like other girls was a phase I had.”

And she was like, “Interesting. Do you think that's because you were queer, or do you think there was anything else going on?”

And I was like, “I don't know.”

And she's like, “Listen, okay, like, have you just sat and thought about it?”

And I was like, “Being a woman is hard, like, nobody likes it.”

And she's like, “Hmm, interesting, interesting take. It's okay if you're not cis also, like, there are a ton of options, maybe just think about them.”

And about a week later, Aly was back again, and I was like, “So, I've been thinking, and now I'm gonna cry because I'm having a gender crisis.”

Aly Wright: And I was like, “Okay, hon, yeah, absolutely, yeah,” like, “Let's have this gender crisis together. Let’s do it.”

Kat Wright: I was like, “I don't feel nonbinary enough” because I, when I get dressed up, I get dressed up feminine, and, like, I don't have these women experiences.

But what even is woman experiences? And also like, it just it doesn't feel, like, horribly wrong, but it doesn't feel innately right either, and like, I would rather be neither, or like, be able to switch between both, or like just be something else entirely.

And she was like, “That doesn't sound cis, babe. That doesn't sound super cis.”

Laughter

For me, it meant kind of casting off a lot of boxes and labels and being able to reject a lot of parts of womanhood that never felt like home to me.

Being able to embrace what I wanted, which was just to be a person first, and any kind of gender assigned to me by looking at me second.