Willow Wilson: "There was... a line graph in terms of my transition versus the transition of my characters."

Willow Wilson is a transgender woman in her mid-20s. She spoke about the role – no pun intended – that Dungeons & Dragons has played in her transition.
Alphabet Soup shares LGBTQ+ Missourians’ stories through portraiture and personal narratives.
Willow Wilson: There is essentially there is like a line graph, I would say, of the characters that I’ve played in the past.
The first character I ever played was a human male fighter because I was like, “This seems easy,” and then later, I went with a non-binary, very flamboyant, like, “Oh, darling” type tiefling character who used they/them pronouns, which were the pronouns I use at that time.
Then I immediately went to – the last character I played before the current game was a human woman, she/her.
And then the current character I'm playing right now, it's just this loud, colorful, rambunctious, barbarian, who uses any pronouns. I feel like that's kind of where I'm at now.
Very much that like, “Oh, human man, that seems, you know, whatever,” to just this technicolor nightmare of a person that who is just loud and very much themselves, and they don't care what people say.
I sort of discovered D&D through some various D&D shows thinking “This is extremely cool. This is very cool, like narrative thing I would like to participate in.”
So, when I got into college, I, you know, joined the D&D club, and a lot of them, surprise surprise were other queer people, which was great for me because I was just figuring out that I was one of them.
I originally had a long list of names because I like to write, and I love coming up with character names.
So, I originally had had about I would say 100 names on this Word documents that I don't think I have anymore. It was a lot of like, really pretentious ones. It was a lot of Irish ones like Sarah, Shaw, Shavon, Maeve – things like that.
The one I was gunning for the most for the longest time was “Rumor.” So, I was like, “Oh, Rumor,” like, “that's a that's a cool, sultry like femme fatale type name.”
But I eventually settled on the “Willow” just because I think Willow Wilson is such a like distinctive name… It's kind of like Peter Parker, Clark Kent kind of vibe.
You know, not to sound too egotistical, but that is a very main character name, and I kind of liked that.
And I liked that it was very, like earthy and crunchy, and kind of, you know, hippie a little bit.
So, I think Willow was kind of like, where I was like, “That's, yeah, I like that, like Willow Wilson. That definitely sounds like a lady who's about town and, you know, making the most of her life.”
So yeah, there was definitely very much a line graph, I would say, in terms of like my transition versus the transition to my characters that I would play in those games.