As Mizzou football season begins, traffic follows

The Mizzou Tigers football season kicks off today, increasing traffic on Interstate 70 while construction to expand the highway is ongoing.

The Tigers play the Central Arkansas Bears at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Meanwhile, the Missouri Department of Transportation is urging drivers to stay cautious and have a game plan as they make their way to Columbia.

Machelle Watkins is district engineer for MoDOT’s central region and said there are many active construction zones on the interstate, including around Columbia.

“Be sure that you anticipate the fact that we'll have reduced speeds along the way in those work zones and we ask that you pay attention to those and actually abide by them,” Watkins said. “They're there for travelers’ safety, but also for the workers’ safety.”

In a bid to reduce parking congestion in Columbia, the University of Missouri is urging staff in "non-public-facing roles" to work from home for the entire day, or to leave campus at noon. They’re also asking individuals who park closer to the stadium to relocate their cars away from their normally designated spots.

University spokesperson Travis Zimpfer said that the school doesn't expect productivity to decline due to the increased amount of staff working from home.

Additionally, $20 dollar Uber vouchers will be available for staff with parking passes for the garages on Hitt Street, Turner Avenue and Conley Avenue. MU is offering vouchers to the first 600 staff to claim them — which could cost up to $12,000.

Zimpfer said the alternate parking arrangements will not be necessary for the upcoming Mizzou game against the team’s historic rivals, the University of Kansas, since that takes place on a Saturday.