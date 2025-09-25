Columbia Fire Department turns to AI to strengthen emergency response

The Columbia Fire Department has adopted a new AI-powered software called Darkhorse Emergency, with hopes to improve response times, identify high-risk areas and update emergency plans.

The city approved this tool earlier this year, which costs about $40,000 annually, and the department began using it in July. Darkhorse Emergency tracks dispatch and records systems to pull in data about 911 calls, neighborhood demographics, water supply and road conditions.

Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said the software allows his team to test “what-if” circumstances, to determine the best places for new fire stations and improve response times. The ultimate goal is to keep the community safer and to minimize the time it takes to arrive at an emergency situation.

“Time really matters,” Schaeffer said. “It allows us to align everything in the system in terms of resources and deployment for that person or those people to survive whatever risk they face.”

He said all personal information, including names and procedures performed on callers, is wiped to protect privacy.

Darkhorse Emergency spokesperson Jon Billiau said he’s noticed a growing need for assistance from AI software, as city populations increase and calls become more frequent.

“Seconds do matter when your house is burning or you’re having a stroke or heart attack, and that can be the difference between life and death,” Billiau said.

Schaeffer said he also hopes the software helps Columbia maintain a high ISO Public Protection Classification Score. That rating not only reflects the community's safety, but can also help lower homeowners’ insurance costs in the city. The city’s current rating is 2 out of 10, with lower numbers reflecting a better rating.