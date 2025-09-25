© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Riley Rebore

Student Reporter

Riley Rebore is a student reporter at KBIA, covering topics such as community issues and campus life. She was raised in St. Charles, Missouri and is a freshman pursuing a journalism degree from the University of Missouri. Outside of KBIA, she does social media reporting for Get Real News, and interns for an independent journalist and Youtuber. Email: rrrhd@umsystem.edu