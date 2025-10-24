Carol Snively: " I want to make sure that that history doesn't get lost."

Carol Snively is a queer woman in her 60s, and spoke about the birth of the Center Project, mid-Missouri’s LGBTQ+ community center.

Alphabet Soup shares LGBTQ+ Missourians’ stories through portraiture and personal narratives.

Carol Snively: So, I was a slow burn in this regard.

Laughter

It took me a very long time to figure things out, and then once I came out — I came out loud and strong, and there's been no turning back.

As time goes on, the history of a community gets lost, but also because of the type of community we are — a college town and people coming in and leaving — I think that there are few of us that remain, that have sort of a longer view, so I want to make sure that that history doesn't get lost.

So, the reason the Center Project had become an important thing for the community to embrace was that PRISM, the local community-based Gay-Straight Alliance needed a place to meet on a regular basis.

PRISM was formed after the murder of Matthew Shepard prior to my arrival in Columbia. A group of youth and young adults met in Peace Park to process that experience, and they kept meeting every week in Peace Park to provide support and encouragement to each other.

From there, PRISM moved to meeting in one of the local churches, but one week, the kids were interested in drag — they wanted to perform, and, you know, there they were youth and most drag shows occur, at that point in time, in bars.

So, we arranged for a couple of the local drag performers to come to a PRISM meeting, dress up the kids in makeup and clothing and wigs, and I photographed the event for them so that they could have documentation of it for themselves.

Each youth that was involved in that put on one performance, and then we all listened and encouraged them.

While we were doing this, some individuals who were renting space from the church and living in the basement of this church, as well, came through and were not happy about that, and so, they reported it to the church elders.

And the next week, when we went to meet in that same space, their key had been changed, and they were locked out of the space and not welcome any longer.

And that was very hurtful for the kids and for the adults in the community as a whole, and so, we decided then that that can't happen anymore.

And so, we found another temporary space through the city of Columbia where we could meet, but it was very cramped and small, and then we started working very hard to open a community center.

Really, for me, that's what queer joy is — is each of us coming together in one way or another to take care of each other. It's about people coming together to support each other and being happy, healthy, uniquely themselves.