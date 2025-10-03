© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Alphabet Soup
What radical courage does it take to love in the face of hate? Through portraiture and personal narratives highlighting joy, belonging, found family and meaningful romantic and platonic relationships, KBIA’s Alphabet Soup challenges the notion that Missouri’s LGBTQ+ community is a monolith.Tucked away within the amalgamation of letters that makes up the LGBTQ+ community and the complex identities each represents is joy: rebellious, resistant, radiant. If you have a story you would like to share, visit https://tinyurl.com/LGBTQJoy or contact news@kbia.org.Created by Bailey Stover.

Sarah Mosteller: "I kind of feel like my body and my mind knew that I was gay before I did."

KBIA | By Bailey Stover,
Rebecca SmithNick Sheaffer
Published October 3, 2025 at 4:23 PM CDT
Bailey Stover/KBIA
Sarah Mosteller sits on her desk in her room on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at her apartment in Columbia. She is a lesbian photographer who runs her own business and is trying to attract more queer clients. “Honestly, being able to be myself at this point, and not having to hide who I am, is so freeing, and it feels just so good to just be yourself and not have to worry about that,” Mosteller said. “The best love I've ever experienced— and best friendships, relationships—has come from people who accept me. I thought that the people who didn't accept me, I thought that what they were showing me was love. But I think discovering what actual unconditional love feels like, it's just so rewarding that I don't even let those people in my past get to me because I used to think that that's all that love was. But then when I learned what it actually felt like I realized there's so much more to life than what they had to offer.”

Sarah Mosteller is a lesbian in her early 20s. She spoke about how she came out somewhat unexpectedly in her teens, and about how her church community reacted.

Alphabet Soup shares LGBTQ+ Missourians’ stories through portraiture and personal narratives.

Sarah Mosteller: My church never really took a stance on queer people. They just never spoke about it, and they didn't really say anything about gay people being wrong or whatever.

They didn't say anything explicitly like that, so I never knew what their stance was because they never said it. Looking back, that's kind of saying a lot, that they never really spoke about that.

So, part of like my coming out was I had a friend, a close friend, in the church, and I was very involved and active – my mom was the lead singer at the church, and I was a singer in the youth band, and my friend was the drummer.

They came out as lesbian, and they were one of the first people to come out in, like, the youth area of the church. They came out as lesbian, and they came out to me, and I just said, “Me too.”

I didn't know that I was gay, like, I just instinctively said, “Me to,” and it just like fell out of me. I, like, looked behind me, like, “Who said that? Who said that? I don't, I don't recognize that,” and I kind of feel like my body and my mind knew that I was gay before I did, which is kind of crazy.

And I was like, “Oh my god, did I just say that?” And then they look at me, and they're like, “Oh, really?” And I was like, “Yeah, yeah, totally, yeah, sure.”
But no, I really think it was just me subconsciously knowing and just like blurting it out, and I think that they're coming out actually triggered my coming out in a way, which was really beautiful, and I honestly don't know if they know this story.

Bailey Stover/KBIA
Sarah Mosteller’s Canon EOS 6D Mark II camera sits on her kitchen table on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at her apartment in Columbia. Mosteller owns her own photography business, Mosteller Visual Arts, and said she is working to diversify her audience and who she is documenting in her work. “I do think as a photographer, and as an artist, it's really important for me to document the queer experience and use my skills to create queer representation that I needed when I was growing up. I think that that's kind of not just a responsibility of mine, but like, it's something that I want to do. If I could only work with queer clients and make money like that, I totally would,” Mosteller said. “I wish that there was more representation, and I wish that my only representation [growing up] did not come from TikTok. But being on the creating end of that is really interesting now because I do feel obligated to be that representation. And, I don't think I do as good of a job being that representation with my photography business because it's something that's kind of more monetized. So, I kind of just have to do what makes me money instead of what I really would like to be doing, which would be just taking pictures of queer people all the time. That would be great.”

But after that, I was like, “Oh my gosh, I am gay.” The more I like, thought about it, I was like, “Yeah, I am a lesbian. This is actually really fitting.”
They were the first person to come out, but now there were two of us coming out, and both of us in the band, so this was kind of a big deal. You can't just brush both of us under a rug.

The way that my church approached this was not good. They basically monitored us. They told us that it's okay to be gay, but it has to be a secret.

They would legitimately check our social media and monitor our outfits to make sure we weren't looking too gay, acting too gay – whatever that means to them.

We were on surveillance with adults, like, monitoring us as children, and then they had meetings with my parents and told them how much of a disgrace I was and how much of a burden to the ministry I was.

All the while, I'm just in high school trying to earn good grades and do my best, and they're talking, you know, shit about me to my parents.

So, that was really hard to go through, but I am very grateful that I had someone to experience that with.

Sarah Mosteller sits on her desk in her room on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at her apartment in Columbia. She is a lesbian photographer who runs her own business and is trying to attract more queer clients. “Honestly, being able to be myself at this point, and not having to hide who I am, is so freeing, and it feels just so good to just be yourself and not have to worry about that,” Mosteller said. “The best love I've ever experienced— and best friendships, relationships—has come from people who accept me. I thought that the people who didn't accept me, I thought that what they were showing me was love. But I think discovering what actual unconditional love feels like, it's just so rewarding that I don't even let those people in my past get to me because I used to think that that's all that love was. But then when I learned what it actually felt like I realized there's so much more to life than what they had to offer.”
KBIA News
Sarah Mosteller: "Being around other queer people automatically makes me feel safe."
Bailey Stover
Sarah Mosteller is a lesbian in her early 20s, and spoke about her desire for more safe, queer – and especially sapphic spaces – in mid-Missouri.

Tags
KBIA News Top StoriesLGBTQIA+faith
