New AI tool could increase safety for both drivers and construction workers

University of Missouri researchers have developed a new AI-powered chatbot, called the Work Zone Assistant, that helps organizations and workers follow federal safety regulations in traffic work zones.

The main goal of the chatbot is to maximize safety for motorists and construction workers by assisting workers with tasks, such as properly distributing signs and cones in work zones, positioning flaggers and setting temporary speed limits.

Praveen Edara is the chair of the Department of Civil Engineering and Environmental Engineering at MU and the director for Mizzou’s Missouri Work Zone Safety Center of Excellence.

He said his team has been conducting work zone research for the Federal Highway Administration, Missouri Department of Transportation and other agencies for years.

“When we saw all of the advances in the AI field, we just wanted to see what opportunities can be explored by combining emerging AI tools to help improve work zone safety," Edara said.

Work Zone Assistant was built using OpenAI’s platform and is very similar to ChatGPT. It specifically pulls from the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices, the Federal Highway Administration’s guide for all organizations conducting construction work zones in the country.

Edara said that front line workers can use the Work Zone Assistant for proper signage and cones, but planners and engineers can also use the tool when offsite.

“They're still planning,” Edara said. “During [the] construction phase, maintenance of traffic plans are being developed. They can use this tool as a planning application, also.”

Richard Stone, the Engineering and Operations Manager for Columbia’s Public Works Administration, said that contractors already do a pretty good job following Federal Highway Administration regulations.

“But some things can fall through the cracks,” Stone said. “So, anything that helps ensure that work zones are set up safely, and AI probably will help do that.”

Edara said they have been piloting the new AI chatbot with some construction organizations, and, so far, it’s been well received.

Early data about The Work Zone Assistant was recently presented at the Transportation Research Board’s Annual Meeting, where they found that the Work Zone Assistant worked best when it was given specific questions.

The MU research team has also developed a companion chatbot that combines federal and Missouri safety regulations.