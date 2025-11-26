MU Extension expands ‘Freeze It’ program to help reduce food waste in rural Missouri

University of Missouri Extension is expanding its “Freeze It!” program to help more rural families reduce food waste, save money and improve access to healthy, home-cooked meals.

The four-part series teaches participants how to plan meals, cook efficiently and freeze food safely to make groceries last longer. A new grant from the North Central Regional Center for Rural Development will allow MU Extension to double the number of sessions offered this year — from four to eight — and make them free to attend.

“Our goal is to reduce food waste and promote healthy, home-cooked meals, especially in rural areas where access to waste diversion programs and health education can be limited,” said Rachel O’Halloran, an MU Extension nutrition and health specialist. “This grant allows us to reach more families with proven strategies that make a difference.”

The program primarily serves rural Missouri communities, where residents often face higher food costs and limited access to fresh groceries or nutrition programs. Pilot sessions have reached more than 100 households across the state and shown measurable reductions in household food waste. Participants reported cooking more meals at home, eating healthier and stretching their grocery budgets further.

“It’s absolutely possible to buy healthy foods and feed a family on a tight budget,” O’Halloran said. “But it takes planning, techniques and strategies — the solution isn’t just relying on ramen noodles and canned peas.”

“By teaching effective meal management and food literacy, we’re not just reducing waste — we’re improving lives,” said MU Extension nutrition and health specialist Carrie Elsen, in a press release.

More information about the classes is available at muext.us/FreezeIt.