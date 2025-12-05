© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Alphabet Soup
What radical courage does it take to love in the face of hate? Through portraiture and personal narratives highlighting joy, belonging, found family and meaningful romantic and platonic relationships, KBIA’s Alphabet Soup challenges the notion that Missouri’s LGBTQ+ community is a monolith.Tucked away within the amalgamation of letters that makes up the LGBTQ+ community and the complex identities each represents is joy: rebellious, resistant, radiant. If you have a story you would like to share, visit https://tinyurl.com/LGBTQJoy or contact news@kbia.org.Created by Bailey Stover.

Audra Sergel: “Joy is different than happy… Joy feels like that massive river of just love and acceptance.

KBIA | By Bailey Stover, Photo Editor: Nick Sheaffer
Published December 5, 2025 at 2:00 PM CST
Audra Sergel, who is a queer woman and the artistic director of The Quorus, Columbia’s LGBTQQA-Z Community Choir, sits at her piano on Friday, April 11, 2025, in her office at Historic Senior Hall on the Stephens College campus in Columbia. “When I’m next to my partner, and we are traveling, I’m fully aware that we are not passing. When we are in Columbia, I don’t ever think about it anymore. It is not something where I worry at all about being queer in Columbia. The second that we drive 30 minutes beyond our little bubble and that kind of thing, I do start thinking about it. And, typically, with that privilege, I do remind myself that, first of all, there’s also a privilege as you become middle aged. As a woman, you become invisible to a lot of people, and it is a superpower unlike any other. And I kind of like that because you can kind of be in a space and disrupt a space, and people aren’t even the wiser because your mere existence is pretty invisible. So then you can go in and be like, ‘I’m setting a tone in here of acceptance and love and being who I am.’ So there’s something beautiful about the superpower of invisibility,” Sergel said. “With the privilege of passing, there’s a responsibility, and I’ve taken that pretty seriously. Even in those moments when I’m passing, I know I’m going to be the first person to stand up if something goes awry in a room that I’m in.”
Bailey Stover/KBIA
Audra Sergel, who is a queer woman and the artistic director of The Quorus, Columbia’s LGBTQQA-Z Community Choir, sits at her piano on Friday, April 11, 2025, in her office at Historic Senior Hall on the Stephens College campus in Columbia. “When I’m next to my partner, and we are traveling, I’m fully aware that we are not passing. When we are in Columbia, I don’t ever think about it anymore. It is not something where I worry at all about being queer in Columbia. The second that we drive 30 minutes beyond our little bubble and that kind of thing, I do start thinking about it. And, typically, with that privilege, I do remind myself that, first of all, there’s also a privilege as you become middle aged. As a woman, you become invisible to a lot of people, and it is a superpower unlike any other. And I kind of like that because you can kind of be in a space and disrupt a space, and people aren’t even the wiser because your mere existence is pretty invisible. So then you can go in and be like, ‘I’m setting a tone in here of acceptance and love and being who I am.’ So there’s something beautiful about the superpower of invisibility,” Sergel said. “With the privilege of passing, there’s a responsibility, and I’ve taken that pretty seriously. Even in those moments when I’m passing, I know I’m going to be the first person to stand up if something goes awry in a room that I’m in.”

Audra Sergel is a queer woman in her late 40s who's an active member of the community through her role as the artistic director of the Quorus, an LGBTQ+ choir.

She spoke about the importance of love, support and music in hard times.

Alphabet Soup shares LGBTQ+ Missourians’ stories through portraiture and personal narratives.

Audra Sergel: The queer scene in Columbia happened at the ball fields, it happened at the bars, it happened in resource centers on campus, and then it happened in people's homes.

It's one of the reasons I started the Quorus, in particular, is to have queer community outside of the bar — so, it's visible and it's emotionally and physically healthy.

So, the Pulse nightclub shooting happened, and we went to a vigil, and I remember thinking, “Where was our choir?”

Because at a vigil, we sing. Singing is holding space. It's everyone coming together. When we sing, physiologically, our hearts start to be in unison, and I can't think of anything more beautiful than that when I think about grief.

And so, at the vigil — there was great music there. That wasn't the issue at all — it was just, "Where's us?"

So, I called a couple friends, and I said, “I'm really thinking about starting an LGBTQ choir — what do you think?” and between the three of those folks, we came up with a plan of starting with a community meeting.

So, that was 2016 in November, and our first concert was in 2017.

Audra Sergel, who is a queer woman and the artistic director of The Quorus, Columbia’s LGBTQQA-Z Community Choir, sits at her piano on Friday, April 11, 2025, in her office at Historic Senior Hall on the Stephens College campus in Columbia. “When I’m next to my partner, and we are traveling, I’m fully aware that we are not passing. When we are in Columbia, I don’t ever think about it anymore. It is not something where I worry at all about being queer in Columbia. The second that we drive 30 minutes beyond our little bubble and that kind of thing, I do start thinking about it. And, typically, with that privilege, I do remind myself that, first of all, there’s also a privilege as you become middle aged. As a woman, you become invisible to a lot of people, and it is a superpower unlike any other. And I kind of like that because you can kind of be in a space and disrupt a space, and people aren’t even the wiser because your mere existence is pretty invisible. So then you can go in and be like, ‘I’m setting a tone in here of acceptance and love and being who I am.’ So there’s something beautiful about the superpower of invisibility,” Sergel said. “With the privilege of passing, there’s a responsibility, and I’ve taken that pretty seriously. Even in those moments when I’m passing, I know I’m going to be the first person to stand up if something goes awry in a room that I’m in.”
KBIA News
Audra Sergel: “There's always been seeds planted by thoughtful people who are different, and they will bloom.”
Bailey Stover
Audra Sergel is a queer woman in her late 40s who’s an active member of the community through her role as the artistic director of the Quorus, an LGBTQ+ choir.

What I am proud of is that I've never thought that this is something I did alone — there would not be anything to do if 40 people didn't show up every week. So, they create that environment, and I just happened to be trusted to lead them.

When we really came together the first time at rehearsal — I didn't know I needed it. I thought that it was kind of like I'm going to do this because I think that, at large, it would be cool for all of us to be singing together and making music.

The community that's been built is beyond my wildest expectations. We're a family, and so, making sure that when we're there, that it's meaningful, that it's connective.

Because, I think, joy is different than happy. Joy feels like the wise old crone compared to happy. Happy feels a little bit like popsicles and lollipops sometimes, and joy feels like that massive river of just love and acceptance.

And so, queer joy looks like a fresh new dye job on one of your trans members of your choir and everyone in the room going “Yes!” the second you walk in, and just that overall sense of, "You do you. You show up as you. I love it."

This space right here — in those moments that you forget, in those moments that someone makes you feel something or that you feel like is no longer worth holding on for — you might remember that moment of being together and being seen and held and known.

You can be whoever you are here and we got you.
Tags
KBIA News Top StoriesLGBTQIA+Arts & Culture
Bailey Stover
Bailey Stover is a multimedia journalist who graduated in May 2024. She is the creator and voice of "Alphabet Soup," which runs weekly on KBIA.
See stories by Bailey Stover
Nick Sheaffer
Nick Sheaffer is the photo editor for KBIA's Alphabet Soup. He graduated with a Bachelor's in Journalism from the University of Missouri in May 2024.
See stories by Nick Sheaffer
Related Content