Hallene Darland & Tina Sherman: "[It's] such a similar experience that maybe that's why so many neurodivergent kids find themselves to also be in the queer community."

Hallene Darland and Tina Sherman are a married autistic and ADHD queer couple. They spoke about the similar unmasking processes they went through when figuring out they were queer and when they got their ADHD and autism diagnoses.

Alphabet Soup shares LGBTQ+ Missourians’ stories through portraiture and personal narratives.

Hallene Darland: When I got my diagnoses, it was difficult to go back to my family and say, “I have ADHD and I have autism,” because they're just the type of people that are like, “No, you don't.”

It's a process, just like with the queerness of saying like, “No, this is who I am, and this is, I need you to accept it,” and then you kind of learn in what ways you've hid your autism, and it's a difficult process to peel that back.

It's chaotic, but it's great — because you get to learn who you really are.

Tina Sherman: I think for me, because so much of the way that I interacted with people was trying to figure out how I was supposed to be doing it — that that covered over also onto sexuality.

Bailey Stover/KBIA Luna — Tina Sherman and Hallene Darland's rescue umbrella cockatoo — sits atop its cage in the couple's bird room on Sunday, May 25, 2025, at their home in Sturgeon, Mo.

Of like, “Ah, at this age, I am supposed to have a crush on a boy. I will pick this one. Sure, I have a crush on this boy now.”

A lot of it was masking in the in the realm of sexuality, as well, because that's what I was supposed to be doing. That's what everyone was doing.

And then there's also an extra lens of in the media we get so much anyway, of like, “Oh, you know, women just kind of tolerate sex, and women just kind of tolerate attention from men” and these sorts of things, so I had in my head that, “Oh, it's supposed to be an uncomfortable thing.”

So it was a lot of unlearning that, and —

Hallene Darland: And that's a great connection of like the queer community and the neurodivergent community is —

Tina Sherman: Mhmm

Hallene Darland: — but in today's society built for straight neurotypical people, there's an alienation that happens when you don't fit into that mold.

So, when you realize that you're queer, you have a similar process of saying, “There's something wrong with me. I'm not trying hard enough, I'm not meeting the right people,” and finding out that it's okay to be gay. It's okay to be queer. There's a community here for you.

It's so similar to being neurodivergent — to say, “Okay, I'm not trying hard enough. This world isn't built for me, and I struggle a lot, but that's my fault. That's a failing on myself,” and then to realize that “No, you are different and it's okay, and here's how, you know, here's a community for you.”

It's like — this is such a similar experience that maybe that's why so many neurodivergent kids find themselves to also be in the queer community is because it's, like, it's a safe haven from feeling like you're not alone, and it's great.