Alphabet Soup
What radical courage does it take to love in the face of hate? Through portraiture and personal narratives highlighting joy, belonging, found family and meaningful romantic and platonic relationships, KBIA’s Alphabet Soup challenges the notion that Missouri’s LGBTQ+ community is a monolith.Tucked away within the amalgamation of letters that makes up the LGBTQ+ community and the complex identities each represents is joy: rebellious, resistant, radiant. If you have a story you would like to share, visit https://tinyurl.com/LGBTQJoy or contact news@kbia.org.Created by Bailey Stover.

Emma Rohan: "Every gay person should feel that they are worth hoping for, and they deserve to have hope."

KBIA | By Reporter & Photographer: Bailey Stover, Producer: Rebecca Smith, Photo Editor: Nick Sheaffer
Published December 19, 2025 at 2:00 PM CST
Emma Rohan lies on their bed while their cat, Franklin, walks in front of them on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at their home in Columbia. “I wouldn't be half as far as I am today without the pitfalls. I don't know what my story would look like if my dad and my family did accept me, but I do know where it got me today, and I love where I am. And I think experiencing that adversity and experiencing any hard part of the queer experience is part of the queer experience for sure,” Rohan said. “Joy is such a hard word to define because it's not just like sunshine and rainbows and gay people everywhere. Joy is something you have to work for. And happiness is something that you have to practice. I get joy from sitting on the couch with my best friend and talking about our families that don't accept us and just relating on that and being there for each other and knowing that we are accepted now. And getting to look back on that in a safe way is absolutely queer joy to me.”
Emma Rohan is a 20-something gender non-conforming lesbian.

They spoke about the difficulties of having family members that do not accept them, and about how they stay hopeful despite that hurt.

Alphabet Soup shares LGBTQ+ Missourians’ stories through portraiture and personal narratives.

Emma Rohan: The dissonance between having my dad and my whole dad's side of the family not being accepting, and my mom's side being very accepting, and even, like, a few of my family members being gay and being lesbian — was really interesting to grow up and kind of reckon with, especially after I came out.

Because my dad's side never came around, and still hasn't, but my mom's side has done everything in their power to accept me for everything that I am.

And, I don't know, it's hard to ever have a parent that doesn't accept you or disowns you and that, like, it makes you think things about yourself — you're like, “Why am I not good enough for the one person that's supposed to love me forever,” you know?

But then I got very lucky to have my mom, and have my mom just so openly accept me and to be there whenever my dad wasn't.

And I do feel very lucky in that way because every time she saw me slipping into that, like, internalized homophobia, she always picked me up out of it, and she made sure I, like, knew my worth and knew that it's okay to be gay and whatever you know?

And then, after I came out, more people started to come out at my school, too, and I was quickly not the only gay person from Union, Missouri, and a beautiful community just flourished ight in front of my eyes, somewhere where I didn't think was possible.

I think if there's one thing that people take from my story, I hope that it's about hope — not losing that — because I do think that that's what keeps us here, and that's what keeps us alive, like, in the queer community, like, as gay people.

I think I would be nowhere without hope. No matter what I've been through and, like, what I still go through, like, literally, just because I came out, just because I'm gay, like, I never lost hope that somehow it would get better.

And I still survive today hoping that it gets better, even with my dad, like, even with my dad's family, even knowing that it probably won't ever for the rest of my life.

I still have hope that, you know, I'll get to see my brothers again. I have hope that some members of my extended family will, like, come around and they have over the years, like, I meet up with my cousins. I get to talk to my brothers on like social media and stuff.

So much has happened that has proven that I deserve hope and that I am worth hoping for, and I think every gay person should feel that they are worth hoping for, and they deserve to have hope — no matter what it is. That things will get better even if it's not what they think it'll look like.
