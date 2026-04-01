ShowMe Connection project aims to combat loneliness across Missouri

The University of Missouri and MU Extension are launching a program to help mitigate rising reports of loneliness in U.S. adults.

Called "ShowMe Connection," the initiative aims to connect residents across Missouri to their communities and combat social isolation.

The project will offer an initial virtual class to raise awareness of the negative effects of loneliness and teach social skills and strategies. The class will then guide participants to community programs offered by various MU Extension locations.

Kale Monk, a professor in the Department of Human Development and Family Science, said he hopes ShowMe Connection can help people feel supported.

“Ideally, it would be for folks to feel empowered and feel a sense of agency that they can make changes in their lives to become more socially connected,” Monk said. “They can also, not just for themselves, but be change agents for their whole community.”

Maria Calvert is a field specialist in human development for MU Extension and works to bring ShowMe Connection to rural communities. She said programs offered through MU Extension such as “Stay Strong, Stay Healthy” and “Wits Workout” give participants opportunities to stay well and socialize.

“We’re very much about helping people improve their lives through research, evidence-based programming that isn't only fun, but also provides that education for physical and mental well-being,” Calvert said.

Through these classes and community programs, Monk said the goal of ShowMe Connection is to help participants build communication skills and social connections.

“We definitely want to connect folks in our classes, in our program, so that they can continue these connections beyond the life of the project,” Monk said.

Calvert said Missourians interesting in the program can call or visit their local MU Extension office for more details.