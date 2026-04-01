Boone Health sues Missouri Heart Center over abrupt end to cardiology partnership

Boone Health announced Monday that its long-standing partnership with Missouri Heart Center — the group that has provided cardiology services for the hospital — will end in May.

At a news conference at Boone Hospital, officials said the move was abrupt and made “without cause” by Missouri Heart Center. Boone Health said it has filed a lawsuit alleging breach of contract.

The dispute between the two organizations could affect about 20,000 patients across mid-Missouri.

Boone Health Communications Director Christian Basi said the hospital made multiple attempts to communicate but did not receive an appropriate response, including an offer to negotiate.

Basi said Missouri Heart Center intends to open a new clinic in Columbia, which would be a violation of the contract.

“We believe that is a direct violation of the contract that we signed with them several years ago,” Basi said. “So the petition that we filed with the court is to ask the court to enforce the provisions of the contract, because otherwise it’s pointless to have contracts.”

According to Boone Health, the contract restricts Missouri Heart Center from practicing or competing within 100 miles of the hospital and within 25 miles of a Boone clinic for one year after the agreement ends. The lawsuit has been filed in Boone County Circuit Court.

In the meantime, Boone Health is preparing to open its own in-house cardiology unit.

Boone Health said patients can continue regular visits with Missouri Heart Center through May 6. After that, officials expect a brief gap to allow for technology and data transfers, but said the transition should not significantly disrupt care. They added that newly hired cardiologists are expected to begin seeing patients later that same month.

Boone Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lana Zerrer recommended that patients refill medications and request their medical records from Missouri Heart Center by May 6.

“We remain focused on making sure that cardiac patients have good care and continual care as well,” Zerrer said. “We’re going to still be open for heart attacks, heart failure, rhythm disturbances — all of those things that people experience with cardiac disorders.”

KBIA made multiple attempts to reach Missouri Heart Center for comment but did not receive a response.

In a statement posted on social media Saturday, Missouri Heart Center said Boone Health refused to engage “in any meaningful way” and instead escalated legal threats.

“We disagree with the lawsuit’s allegations and believe those claims are both legally and factually incorrect,” the statement said. “This litigation does not change our commitment to caring for patients.”

MU Health Care, another major provider of cardiac care in mid-Missouri, said they are observing the situation have no comment on this matter at this time.

Boone Health said its emergency department will continue to treat cardiac patients as usual and that it has a cardiothoracic surgeon on staff. The hospital is hiring for its cardiology unit and expects to fully staff the new department with 16 physicians of different categories within 18 months.