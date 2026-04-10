New GO COMO app promises better experience for transit users

GO COMO recently began the transition into a new app aimed to provide transit users with a more efficient way to track buses.

The new app, ETA Transit, was officially launched March 27. The new app is meant to function as an updated version of the ETA SPOT app currently used by Columbia bus riders.

The new update can also alert users about potential delays, unlike its predecessor ETA SPOT, which was adopted in 2024.

“It's a new app designed within the last year using modern app sensibilities. It gives you push notifications, which was something that the last app was glaringly missing. Also, the new app shows which direction the bus is heading,” said city spokesman John Ogan.

Ogan says the city will be putting up messaging letting riders know how to migrate to the new app.

“We're putting up posters on the buses. Those should be up next week. I've done social media posts and an announcement in the old app. I've also heard from the company ETA that they're going to put a pop-up notification in the old app asking people to migrate over soon,” Ogan said.