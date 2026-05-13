EPA awards Missouri a $1.5 million grant to protect waterways

The Environmental Protection Agency has allotted $1.5 million to Missouri to protect main waterways from sewage overflow. Waterways can be challenging to maintain, and keeping stormwater out of the community waterways is increasingly important because it can introduce harmful pollutants such as trash, chemicals, oils and dirt. Stormwater can also cause sewage overflows, which can become harmful to an entire community.

Of the $1.5 million grant for Missouri, 25% must go toward these financially distressed communities to help their stormwater management. Stacia Bax is the Missouri Department of Natural Resources Clean Water Section Chief in the Financial Assistance Center, and she said communities have to apply for the funds in order to receive them.

"The communities that are less than 10,000 population, or have affordability challenges, they don’t have to have any cost share so that is 100% grant for those folks,” Bax said.

Missouri received the highest amount of funding in its region, which also includes Kansas, Iowa and Nebraska. However, Bax emphasized that there is always more need for funds.

“When we did our clean water need survey probably about 3 years ago now, that showed that we had several million in need, much more than the grant is providing.” Bax said.

More information about how to apply for EPA funds is available on the Department of Natural Resources Website. Bax can also be contacted directly at 573-526-0147 or stacia.bax@dnr.mo.gov.