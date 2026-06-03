Columbia No New Jail Coalition questions public safety tax

A group of people opposed to Boone County building a new jail says it’s concerned what the county would do with a tax designed to pay for public safety improvements.

The Columbia No New Jail Coalition held a meeting Wednesday night where attendees expressed frustration with how the state has handled mental health support thus far, and their feeling that a new jail wouldn’t improve outcomes.

Group member John Amick said the coalition will oppose a tax to fund the jail that’ll appear on the November general election ballot.

“When we first heard about a potential new jail, we thought it was our responsibility and our desire to talk about a different path, because the current path is pretty terrible, and having more capacity would really just double down on the tumult that jailing and incarceration does in Boone County,” Amick said.

Members disagree that a new jail could lead to more humane living for inmates, as well as save money because the county would be less likely to pay to house inmates in surrounding counties.

Group member Molly Housh Gordon said she feels her money could be better spent elsewhere.

“This tax is going to cost our community a lot of money that is going to come out of our pockets, and I want my money to go towards schools and shelter and food for people,” she said. “I want my money to go to the things that lift us up, not the things that throw us away.”

The group plans to hold more public meetings before a November vote on the measure.