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Boone County sees rise in both water levels, flood sign disregard

KBIA | By Jayden Bates-Bland
Published June 8, 2026 at 4:01 PM CDT
"Trail May Flood" sign leaning against a drainage pipe on a flooded walking trail.
Jayden Bates-Bland
/
KBIA
A trail bridge on Columbia's south side being cleared of flood waters by an irrigation pipe following heavy rains on June 7, 2026.

The first two hours after a flash flooding event are the busiest for the Boone County Road and Bridge Department, as they must identify flooded roads, as well as address any drainage issues. Storms like Sunday’s usually lead to debris build-up, which can prevent roads from draining and can make conditions worse.

Boone County Road and Bridge Director Greg Edington said people make it worse by disrespecting signage.

“We have to constantly monitor the road closed signs because people will just pull them out of the way and continue through, and that is a never-ending battle,” Edington said.

Boone County Deputy Emergency Management Director Jake Waller said people frequently drive around signage into flooded roadways, which increases the probability of need for emergency rescue.

As of Monday morning, the Boone County Road and Bridge Department still had five roads shut down and were continuing to closely monitor flooded thoroughfares.
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KBIA News Top Storiesflash floodroad and bridge employees
Jayden Bates-Bland
Jayden Bates-Bland is a general assignment reporter for KBIA.
See stories by Jayden Bates-Bland
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