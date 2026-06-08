Boone County sees rise in both water levels, flood sign disregard

The first two hours after a flash flooding event are the busiest for the Boone County Road and Bridge Department, as they must identify flooded roads, as well as address any drainage issues. Storms like Sunday’s usually lead to debris build-up, which can prevent roads from draining and can make conditions worse.

Boone County Road and Bridge Director Greg Edington said people make it worse by disrespecting signage.

“We have to constantly monitor the road closed signs because people will just pull them out of the way and continue through, and that is a never-ending battle,” Edington said.

Boone County Deputy Emergency Management Director Jake Waller said people frequently drive around signage into flooded roadways, which increases the probability of need for emergency rescue.

As of Monday morning, the Boone County Road and Bridge Department still had five roads shut down and were continuing to closely monitor flooded thoroughfares.