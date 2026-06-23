Survey: Montgomery Co. voters overwhelmingly oppose data centers

An advocacy group representing rural Missourians says a survey of Montgomery County voters shows the vast majority oppose construction of data centers there.

Missouri Rural Crisis Center officials say they sent their survey to all registered voters in the county, and 85% do not want data centers. Just 10% of respondents were in support and 5% unsure.

At an anti-data center rally announcing the results Tuesday night, lifelong Montgomery County resident Tammy Ridgley said the community's stance is clear.

“Amazon told us early on that they only went where they were welcome,” she said. “From my standpoint, the survey results that were announced today, and everyone that’s still opposing this, presents a pretty good picture that not everyone in the community wants these data centers here.”

At the same time as the press conference Amazon was holding an open house event where people could ask questions and see a demonstration model of its center, for which county officials have approved billions in tax breaks.

The data center would cover nearly 1,000 acres and Amazon officials say it’ll employ 400 people, though locals question that figure.