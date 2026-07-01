Protestors claim new city ordinance infringes on First Amendment rights

The city of Columbia’s ordinance barring pedestrians from standing in certain street medians went into effect on Wednesday July 1.

The protest, hosted by the Alliance for the First Amendment, gathered on the corner of Business Loop and Providence Road Wednesday morning.

Protestor Jeff Stack said the new safety ordinance unfairly targets unhoused people and violates their first amendment rights.

“I think that you know it's not easy for people to have to panhandle, but oftentimes they have no other means, maybe, to get that kind of assistance," Stack said. "So, I do believe, I do believe that the Constitution protects all people, including people who are economically disadvantaged."

In a Facebook post Wednesday morning, Mayor Barbara Buffaloe said she believes the ordinance still protects free expression while addressing safety concerns. But the Alliance for the First Amendment said they are prepared to go before the city courts to overturn the rule.

Despite many people’s concerns, Columbia resident John Trapp, who was handing out waters at the protest, said he believes this ordinance could actually be beneficial.

“I would like to see this energy put into expanding housing options. I don't want to call people misguided, but I feel like there's solutions," Trapp said. "Panhandling isn't a solution. We can be better to refocus our energies on actual solutions."

Trapp said the people protesting could better put their energy toward advocating for more housing options.