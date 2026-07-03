Alzheimer's advocates say July 4 can present dementia difficulties

As festivities celebrating America’s 250 years of independence ramp up, there’s concern for the more than 11 percent of Missourians with Alzheimer's disease. Loud noises and a lot of familiar faces can make it hard for people with different forms of dementia to enjoy the holiday weekend.

Marcia Rauwerdink is a board member of the Missouri Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. She says that the best path forward with a loved one with Alzheimer’s is to have a plan in place in order to allow time to decompress.

“Because once these loud noises start happening, they can't connect it in their brain anymore to 'oh that's just fireworks, don’t worry about it.' Because the neurons aren’t talking to each other. And so, the best thing you can do is keep the house as calm as you can,” Rauwerdink said.

Rauwerdink also notes that if you plan on attending a fireworks show, make sure you stay around the edge of the festivities to ensure there’s a fast exit plan if things get too overstimulating.

Roughly 122,000 Missourians aged 65 and older have Alzheimer's disease, according to a report from the Alzheimer's Impact Movement. For someone with Alzheimer's, any change in the daily routine can be alarming and cause confusion.

Alzheimer's Foundation of America spokesman Chris Schneider says changes can be made to allow celebration.

“You can substitute glow sticks and other holiday decorations that can help participate in the holiday, show your spirit and love for your country, and you’re doing it in a dementia friendly manner,” Schneider said.

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America has a hotline with licensed social workers at 866-232-8484. There is also a web chat available through the group's website.