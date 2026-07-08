Columbia homelessness committee balancing strategies

A new steering committee in Columbia that is meant to address homelessness has met three times since their formation on July 1.

Conrad Hake is Program Director for low-income advocacy group Love Columbia and the committee’s co-chair. He said the group’s main goal is preventing and ending homelessness in the city.

“A few of the key areas that we're focusing on are access to safe, stable housing options for everyone in our community, meaningful trauma-informed support, and then also promoting public safety for all of our residents,” Hake said.

The committee has a wide range of members, including people who work in law enforcement, for faith-based groups, and in health care.

The committee was assembled amid a debate over whether Columbia should provide services to the homeless community. Hake says the group will have to balance competing ideas.

"There's a common perception that people that are in the helping professions and supportive services or nonprofits are focused on the unhoused and people that are in law enforcement or homeowners or businesses are focused on the property that's being addressed or the safety standpoint, and it doesn't have to be the case," Hake said.

The committee is also seeking feedback from people who have first hand experience of homelessness.

“We're having conversations with people who have lived experience, whether they're homeless currently, they've been homeless in the past, maybe they're on the verge of homelessness, so that we can discuss what things have been helpful,” Public Health Planner Sara Humm said.

It’s unclear how many meetings will be open to the public; however, the public will be able to participate in focus groups and community surveys.