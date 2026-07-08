What to know about bemotrizonal, the newly approved sunscreen ingredient

Last month, the Food and Drug Administration approved a new ingredient to be used in sunscreen – the first in 20 years.

Bemotrizonal, or BEMT, is a broad spectrum blocker and has more blocking abilities than most other chemical blockers in current sunscreen filters.

Dr. Jordan Parker, a dermatologist at University of Missouri Health Care, said she believes BEMT could improve Missourian’s relationship to sunscreen.

“Compared to a lot of other ingredients, it’s photo stable, meaning that it doesn't break down in sunlight as fast as some other ones do,” Parker said.

She said sunscreen, whether or not it includes BEMT, is incredibly important in the summer when the UV index in Missouri tends to be either “High” or “Very High. When the index reaches these levels, unprotected skin can burn in as little as 10-15 minutes.

Parker said UV damage actually changes the DNA of skin, and as those DNA mutations accumulate over time, the risk of skin cancer increases.

According to the Missouri Cancer Registry, melanomas of the skin continue to rank in the top ten most commonly diagnosed cancers in the state, and Missouri ranks 20th in the US for number of residents dying from the disease.

“I usually recommend wearing sunscreen with pretty much any kind of outdoor exposure because UV light can go through clouds and everything,” Parker said.

There are different forms of UV and Parker said that while the UV index is generally looking at UVB, which is seen as the “burning ray” — UVA is still penetrating deeply into the skin leading to issues, such as premature aging, wrinkles and an increased risk of skin cancer.

Parker added that some common complaints about sunscreen is the white cast that is left behind, as well as the texture.

BEMT-containing sunscreens should not have this white cast, which makes it a better option for darker skinned people.

She said they should also have a more moisturizing texture, which could be beneficial for people who struggle with the feel of traditional sunscreens.

BEMT sunscreens are not yet available on US shelves, but Parker said she hopes they will be easily accessible in the near future.

She recommended trying a small swatch on your wrist in case of any allergic reactions and said that it may be beneficial to ask your dermatologist or the manufacturer for a sample if you are not ready to commit.

Parker stressed that even if someone struggles with the use of sunscreen, they should find other ways to protect themselves from sun exposure, such as wearing UPF (Ultraviolet Protection Factor) clothes or limiting overall exposure to the sun.