Rural Health Transformation hopes to revitalize rural healthcare

Ozark Healthcare in south-central Missouri has been chosen as an anchor hub for the Rural Health Transformation program.

The Missouri Department of Social Services has selected 27 health centers across the state to act as anchor hubs for the program, which is designed to bridge gaps in healthcare access.

According to DSS, the goal is to alleviate stress and lessen travel for rural residents by creating a diverse network of healthcare institutions.

Josh Reeves is vice president of development and advocacy at Ozark Healthcare. He said the program will include more than just traditional health care providers, such as food banks and rehabilitation clinics.

“There’ll also be more coordination within the healthcare system for services, but also, if you need services, let’s say a food bank or housing support, there will be a more efficient process to connect individuals to those resources,” Reeves said.

Reeves said the hope is to keep rural patients healthier and out of the hospital.

Joe Miller is the director of DSS’s Rural Health Transformations office. He said another goal of the program is to foster collaboration between rural hospitals and other social service providers.

“There’ll also be more coordination within the healthcare system for services, but also, if you need services, let’s say a food bank or housing support, there will be a more efficient process to connect individuals to those resources,” Miller said.

A complete list of the Missouri anchor hubs can be found on the DSS’s “Rural Health Transformation” website.