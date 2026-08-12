GOP groups allowed to join lawsuit over Missouri congressional map

A Cole County judge ruled Wednesday that a Republican coalition can join a lawsuit challenging Secretary of State Denny Hoskins’ decision to block a referendum on Missouri’s congressional map.

The Republican National Committee, National Republican Congressional Committee and Missouri Republican State Committee asked to intervene in the case, saying they should have a role in defending the Republican perspective.

Attorney Chuck Hatfield, who represents Richard Von Glahn, director of the anti-gerrymandering group People Not Politicians, opposed the request. Hatfield argued allowing the Republican groups to intervene could further delay a case the Missouri Supreme Court has indicated needs to move quickly.

“Election authorities and voters need to understand whether they're going to see a referendum on House Bill 1 on their ballot in November,” Hatfield said. “The chief judge has sent a letter to Judge Green indicating this case needs to move quickly, and that's our main concern.”

The lawsuit centers on Hoskins’ decision to block signatures gathered by People Not Politicians. The signatures are supposed to ensure that the referendum on House Bill 1 would be on the ballot for Nov. 3, allowing Missouri voters to weigh in on the new congressional redistricting maps.

Hatfield also criticized Hoskins for waiting until the deadline to make his decision on whether the referendum could move forward.

“Denny Hoskins saying that he had until August 4 to make a decision. That's all true,” Hatfield said. “But he took every last minute to make the decision, which was not good public policy. It's not the way to run the railroad.”

Hatfield said the timing of the case is especially important because election authorities need time to prepare ballots, and voters need to know whether they will see the referendum when they vote in November.

Republican lawyer Marc Ellinger insisted slowing the case was not their goal, and it is in everyone’s best interest to move as quickly as possible.

“I don't think anybody wants to stall,” Ellinger said. “We need an answer to this question quickly. Whoever wins or loses, I mean, I think it's pretty clear from the Supreme Court's letter that they anticipate an appeal from one side or the other.”

Cole Circuit Judge Daniel Green judge ultimately granted the Republican groups’ request to intervene and scheduled the next hearing for Tuesday.

The court has until Sept. 8 to determine whether the referendum can be placed on the November ballot.

