Homelessness panel told to focus on building affordable housing

Columbia residents say the city's newly formed Steering Committee on Homelessness should focus on creating more affordable housing options.

That was the sentiment as the committee invited residents to share their thoughts during its first public event Thursday night.

Seventy attendees split up into 15 tables to discuss ideas and possible solutions.

Attendee Alejandra Pardini said her table focused on the need for more affordable housing.

“The general agreement that we need more housing at a price point that people are able to afford, that they are able to keep the housing that they have, and also what services get paired with that housing to make it possible for people to move on to the next stage,” Pardini said.

Sara Humm, public health planner and lead host for the event, says the lack of affordable housing is one of the committee’s main priorities.

“We figure out, you know, maybe how the how the city can work within the system and make sure that we're having options that work for people that are affordable for people,” Humm said.

The committee has spent the past few months collecting data and conducting interviews with residents.

“If we're gonna go through the effort of making a strategic plan, we want to make sure that we're doing it right, and the way that you do it right is by doing the research that matters and collecting the data that matters,” Humm said.

Humm said the committee will begin analyzing that information in coming weeks and use it to develop a strategic plan for the Columbia City Council.

The committee hopes to present the plan by the end of the calendar year.