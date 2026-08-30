Columbia police monitoring Flock cameras, say no arrests in city

Columbia public safety officials say they still believe the benefit of Flock cameras outweighs privacy concerns, even as public outcries escalate nationwide.

Columbia Assistant Police Chief Lance Bolinger says so far, no arrests have been made involving damage to a Flock camera in Columbia. He said he understands the public's frustration.

"We try to have an open dialogue (with the public), I understand the concerns people have and understand people don't want to live in a surveillance state, but I think that there is so much misinformation out there too that circulates online about Flock cameras,” Bolinger said.

Columbia's Flock cameras are license plate readers which capture the make, color, and body type of a vehicle.

"Our cameras don't even have the AI capabilities that the Flock System has, we aren't using that, we are using exactly what we discussed, we are using the vehicle identification software," Bolinger said.

University of Iowa law professor Megan Graham runs her school's Technology Law Clinic. She said the debate over Flock cameras in Columbia mirrors a tension between law enforcement and the public nationwide.

"What we are seeing is police and sheriffs' offices in particular really wrestling with the fact they are using these cameras in these ways, potentially eroding public trust," she said.

Columbia Police say camera locations were chosen based on traffic patterns and so cameras can see each other, which helps reduce vandalism.

There are also some standard surveillance cameras in the city’s repertoire.

As the national outcry continues, Missouri Senator Josh Hawley has launched an investigation into Flock Safety.

Columbia's Flock Safety contract is up for renewal in March of 2027.