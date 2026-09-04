Historic Katy Station redevelopment raises preservation concerns

Shiloh’s Bar and Grill, a Columbia staple housed in the historic Katy Station building, is set to close in December as the property undergoes redevelopment. The potential changes have raised concerns among some community members about preserving the downtown landmark.

Shiloh’s announced the closing on Facebook this week. Several community members have since expressed disappointment and concern on social media.

Katy Station has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 1979 and was one of the first properties in Columbia to get this recognition. However, it has been in private ownership for decades, which allows for reconstruction or alteration.

Matt Fetterly, a member of the City of Columbia’s Historic Preservation Commission, said the building holds an important role in Columbia’s history.

“I don’t think the historic value of the Katy Station can be overstated,” Fetterly said. “When you look at old pictures of Columbia, you get a sense of connection to the past because that building is there every decade. In every iteration of Columbia, that building is there.”

The building dates to the early 1900s and served as a train station and depot for the Missouri-Kansas-Texas Railroad.

Chris Campbell, executive director of the Boone County Historical Society, said tens of thousands of college students traveled through the depot before passenger ticketing ended in 1963.

“The station was the town’s living heartbeat and it served as a silent witness to homecomings, wedding parties and tearful wartime departures,” Campbell said. “It has witnessed generations of life in Columbia unfold.”

That has some residents concerned that demolition could be considered after Shiloh’s closes.

Elena Vega, president of the board of directors for CoMo Preservation, said some of the frustration stems from a lack of information about the owner’s plans for the building.

“There’s just so many rumors flying and people are very upset, and I think with more knowledge, people can be a part of a conversation instead of just being upset,” Vega said.

CoMo Preservation advocates for alternatives to demolition, including rehabilitation and adaptive reuse. Vega said the organization wants city leaders and property owners to carefully consider changes to historic buildings.

“Historic buildings are more than structures,” Vega said. “They help tell the story of the people, businesses, neighborhoods and events that shaped our community. Once a historic property is demolished, its architectural character, craftsmanship and connection to our shared history cannot be replaced.”

The city requires a demolition permit for buildings within Columbia city limits. The Historic Preservation Commission discussed the possible demolition of Katy Station at its August meeting, but neither the city nor the property owner has confirmed that demolition is planned.

The potential redevelopment comes as Columbia’s Historic Preservation Commission is in the final stages of drafting a new historic preservation plan, according to commission member Matt Fetterly. The plan will provide preservation recommendations for city officials and property owners.

Campbell said the building’s historic significance makes its future especially important.

“Private developers have their rights and private developers will be critical to this town’s growth,” Campbell said. “But the Katy Station is no typical old and impossible-to-maintain college building. It is a physical manifestation of who we were, who we are and — if preserved — who we aspire to be.”