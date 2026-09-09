Choi announces AI class mandate, but faculty haven't approved it

President Mun Choi says the University of Missouri would be adding a new artificial intelligence requirement for all students.

However, faculty council members say this is far from being set in stone.

Faculty Council Chair General Education Task Force member Carolyn Orbann said she wasn’t expecting the AI gen ed class to be brought up at a recent curator’s meeting, as the task force is still working on their proposal.

“I’m aware of the discussion around changes to the general education curriculum because I'm part of those discussions, but I wasn't aware that there was this was going to come up at the curators' meeting,” Orbann said.

She said the task force has received feedback on their first draft proposal and is continuing to work on their next draft.

“We’ve presented the provost with some draft language, and he has given us some feedback, and so it’s not back to the drawing board, but it is continuing to work on the specific of the language,” Orbann said.

She said the council hopes to have their finished proposal by spring, when a final decision will be made by the curriculum committee.