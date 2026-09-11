KBIA Special: "The Journalists We Became: Public Radio Post-9/11"

On the 25th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, KBIA Public Radio hosted a retrospective special examining how that day changed how news is covered, both on public radio in general and from the point of view of one station in mid-Missouri (which had just one journalist at the time). A full transcript will be available soon. The show's guests included:

Shakir Hamoodi, who holds a Ph.D. in engineering and a master’s degree in Islamic Studies. He’s currently an Imam at the Islamic Center of Central Missouri.

Mark Haim, director of Mid-Missouri Peaceworks, a local activism organization, who’s lived in Columbia for more than 50 years.

Jeannette Porter, a professor in the Missouri School of Journalism who’s published several studies in academic journals about mental health and minority representation in communication.

Mark Horvit, the chair of the Journalism Professions Department at the Missouri School of Journalism. He previously worked as a reporter and editor for several newspapers in Texas and elsewhere. He was an editor at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram on 9/11.

Fred Anklam, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and currently the Curtis B. Hurley Chair in Public Affairs Reporting at the Missouri School of Journalism. He was an international desk editor at USA Today on 9/11.

Kathy Kiely, the former Lee Hills Chair in Free Press Studies at the Missouri School of Journalism. She was a Washington, D.C. correspondent for USA Today on 9/11.

Lee Wilkins, who taught at the Missouri School of Journalism from 1990 through 2013 and has worked on several books about media ethics.

Beth Pike, an Emmy award-winning journalist who worked as a producer for ABC News and NBC News, among other outlets. She's currently Assistant Director of Communication at the State Historical Society of Missouri.

KBIA Station Manager Kyle Felling and Morning Edition Host Darren Hellwege, both of whom broadcast for KBIA on 9/11.

"The Journalists We Became: Public Radio Post-9/11" was produced by Janet Saidi, Robin Crouch, Bella Zielinski and Mark Johnson. Hosts were Stan Jastrzebski and Jennifer Wright.