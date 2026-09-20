MDC asks public to report signs of hemorrhagic disease in deer

The Missouri Department of Conservation is asking the public to report any observed instances of hemorrhagic disease in deer. The Department of Conservation is trying to determine how widespread the disease is in the state.

Hemorrhagic disease comprises a group of viruses spread by the bite of tiny insects called biting midges. Missouri Department of Conservation Wildlife Health Program Coordinator Brigid Niemeyer said symptoms in deer are varied but observable.

“You’ll see like, lethargy, sometimes you’ll see swelling in the face or neck," she said. "Sometimes even like, hanging their tongue out, and it’ll be swollen and look kind of off colored.”

Deer with hemorrhagic disease are commonly found in or around water sources, Niemeyer said.

“They are often seeking water sources due to oftentimes running a fever, so you’ll see them trying to cool down, and-and that’s why a lot of times they’ll be found deceased near water sources or in the water source.”

The state’s most significant outbreak came in 2012 – another year with high heat and drought conditions. Niemeyer said the disease is limited to deer and is not dangerous to other animals.

